ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra SIR: Urban Assembly Segments Top In Voter Deletions

Mumbai: The Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll after 2.06 crore names from the previous voters’ list were excluded, with the Nalasopara assembly constituency in Palghar district recording the highest number of such electors at 3.06 lakh.

The draft roll, prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has 7,71,65,562 electors against 9,78,54,049 before the exercise, according to data released by the Chief Electoral Officer. The excluded names comprise those classified as already enrolled elsewhere, dead, permanently shifted, untraceable/absent and others.

Nalasopara, located on Mumbai’s outskirts, has 4,361 names categorised as already enrolled elsewhere, 11,773 dead, 28,501 permanently shifted, 2,56,837 untraceable/absent and 5,379 under others, taking the total to 3,06,851.

The deletions are more in urban constituencies, the data shows. Pune’s Hadapsar is second with 2,98,372 excluded names -- 6,910 already enrolled, 14,718 dead, 13,224 permanently shifted, 2,57,083 untraceable/absent and 6,437 others.