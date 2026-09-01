Maharashtra SIR: Urban Assembly Segments Top In Voter Deletions
The draft roll, prepared under the SIR, has 7,71,65,562 electors against 9,78,54,049 before the exercise, according to data released by the Chief Electoral Officer.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 11:40 PM IST|
Updated : September 1, 2026 at 11:48 PM IST
Mumbai: The Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll after 2.06 crore names from the previous voters’ list were excluded, with the Nalasopara assembly constituency in Palghar district recording the highest number of such electors at 3.06 lakh.
The draft roll, prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has 7,71,65,562 electors against 9,78,54,049 before the exercise, according to data released by the Chief Electoral Officer. The excluded names comprise those classified as already enrolled elsewhere, dead, permanently shifted, untraceable/absent and others.
Nalasopara, located on Mumbai’s outskirts, has 4,361 names categorised as already enrolled elsewhere, 11,773 dead, 28,501 permanently shifted, 2,56,837 untraceable/absent and 5,379 under others, taking the total to 3,06,851.
The deletions are more in urban constituencies, the data shows. Pune’s Hadapsar is second with 2,98,372 excluded names -- 6,910 already enrolled, 14,718 dead, 13,224 permanently shifted, 2,57,083 untraceable/absent and 6,437 others.
Raigad’s Panvel constituency ranks third with 2,83,356 names left out -- 8,017 already enrolled, 13,862 dead, 1,40,969 permanently shifted, 1,19,714 untraceable/absent and 794 others. Pune’s Khadakwasala recorded 2,77,851 exclusions, comprising 6,855 already enrolled, 14,179 dead, 22,353 permanently shifted, 2,32,600 untraceable/absent and 1,864 others.
Chinchwad assembly constituency in Pune district follows with 2,69,733 exclusions. It has 14,164 voters already enrolled elsewhere, 17,107 dead, 18,104 permanently shifted, 2,20,175 untraceable/absent and 183 others.
At the other end, Ahmednagar’s Akole (ST) constituency recorded the lowest exclusions at 16,430. Ratnagiri’s Rajapur follows with 17,102 exclusions. Chandrapur’s Chimur assembly constituency recorded 17,866 exclusions. Buldhana’s Jalgaon-Jamod and Khamgaon constituencies recorded 18,160 and 18,446 exclusions, respectively.
Overall, the largest component of the 2,06,88,487 names not included is the permanently shifted category at 76,76,135, followed by untraceable/absent at 75,41,229, dead at 34,82,231, already enrolled at 17,66,502 and others at 2,22,390, the report said.
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