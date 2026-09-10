ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra SIR Drive: Discrepancies Flagged In 1.22 Crore Voters Data; CEO Issues Orders Against Arbitrary Objections

Mumbai: In a massive exercise to clean up Maharashtra’s voter database, the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive has uncovered data discrepancies and technical anomalies in the enumeration forms of over 1.22 crore voters currently listed in the state’s draft electoral roll.

Electoral authorities have initiated the issuance of formal notices to all affected individuals, requiring them to submit valid documentary proof to confirm their voter status. Concurrently, to prevent partisan misuse and safeguard against targeted mass deletions, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam has issued strict administrative directives barring any objections filed by individuals residing outside the targeted Assembly Constituency.

Authorities have issued formal notices to all affected individuals, requiring them to submit supporting documentary proof to validate their status. Prior to the launch of the SIR drive, Maharashtra’s registered voter base stood at 9,78,54,049. Following field verification of enumeration forms, the Election Commission published the draft electoral roll on August 31, retaining 7,71,65,562 voters -- representing 78.86 per cent of the original total.

Demographic breakdown of the retained electorate includes male voters: 3,95,89,905; female voters: 3,75,72,570; transgender voters: 3,087; and total retained: 7,71,65,562. Nearly 2,06,88,487 voters (21.14 per cent of the previous roll) were excluded from the draft list.

Major factors behind the deletions include the removal of approximately 34 lakh deceased voters and 17 lakh duplicate entries spread across multiple constituencies. Of the 7.71 crore voters retained in the draft list, technical discrepancies were flagged in the enumeration records of 1,22,24,000 individuals, comprising inconsistent relative information for 62,48,281 voters and unmapped relatives for 59,75,626 voters.

More than 1,00,000 data discrepancies were flagged per constituency in key areas including Malad, Dharavi, Panvel, Ovala-Majiwada, Kalyan Rural, Khadakwasla, Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Solapur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur West, Nagpur North, Hingna, and Badnera.