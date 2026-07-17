ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Shocker | Married Woman Gang Raped In A Sugarcane Field In Jalgaon

A married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a sugarcane field in Fattepur, Jalgaon after she was drugged. A case has been registered against seven people ( ETV Bharat )

Jalgaon: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped on July 17 in the Suknaik Tanda area of ​​Jamner taluka in Jalgaon district. A case has been registered against six individuals under various sections at the Fattepur police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the survivor was drugged through her food. It is also alleged she was subsequently taken to a sugarcane field and sexually assaulted repeatedly. Furthermore, it is alleged, the accused threatened the survivor by claiming they would make a video of the incident and circulate it widely. The accused also beat her husband, who tried calling his community people and the police for help.

According to a social activist who had come with other members of the community, they, along with the survivor's husband, tried calling the Police Inspector, Ankush Jadhav and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), but they refused to answer their calls. They also alleged that the police refused to file the FIR for two days. After they went repeatedly to the police station on July 17, the police took over five hours giving excuses.

"After we received a call from the survivor's husband, we tried calling the PI and the Dy SP, who cut our calls and refused to answer. We are an organisation fighting for the rights of tribals. We verified all information before calling the police. Even in the morning, when we reached the police station, the Police Inspector initially refused to take our complaint," the activist claimed.