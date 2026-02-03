ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter To Become 'Eligible' For Panchayat Elections

Edapally (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a man from Maharashtra allegedly murdered his six-year-old twin daughter by throwing her into a canal in Telangana to make himself eligible to contest panchayat elections.

The spine-chilling case came to light after police found the body of the young girl floating in the D46 irrigation canal near the ARP camp on the outskirts of Edapally mandal in Nizamabad district on January 29.

Giving details, Commissioner of Police for Nizamabad, P Sai Chaitanya, said on Monday, the accused Panduranga Kondmangale, father of a three-year-old boy and twin girls aged six, ran a barbershop in Kerur village in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

The police registered a suspicious death case and launched a detailed investigation since the girl's body had injury marks. During the probe, police circulated the child's photograph on social media. Relatives of a police constable named Sudheer, who lives in Kerur village, identified the girl.

When police visited the village and questioned the family, disturbing details emerged. The accused Panduranga was eager to contest for the post of Sarpanch. However, as per Maharashtra election rules, candidates with more than two children are disqualified from contesting local body elections.

Police said that the present village Sarpanch, Shinde Ganesh, allegedly advised Panduranga to give one of his children to him so that Panduranga could claim eligibility.