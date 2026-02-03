Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter To Become 'Eligible' For Panchayat Elections
Police found the child's body in an irrigation canal in nearby Nizamabad district of Telangana and later arrested the father and the current village Sarpanch.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Edapally (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a man from Maharashtra allegedly murdered his six-year-old twin daughter by throwing her into a canal in Telangana to make himself eligible to contest panchayat elections.
The spine-chilling case came to light after police found the body of the young girl floating in the D46 irrigation canal near the ARP camp on the outskirts of Edapally mandal in Nizamabad district on January 29.
Giving details, Commissioner of Police for Nizamabad, P Sai Chaitanya, said on Monday, the accused Panduranga Kondmangale, father of a three-year-old boy and twin girls aged six, ran a barbershop in Kerur village in Maharashtra’s Nanded.
The police registered a suspicious death case and launched a detailed investigation since the girl's body had injury marks. During the probe, police circulated the child's photograph on social media. Relatives of a police constable named Sudheer, who lives in Kerur village, identified the girl.
When police visited the village and questioned the family, disturbing details emerged. The accused Panduranga was eager to contest for the post of Sarpanch. However, as per Maharashtra election rules, candidates with more than two children are disqualified from contesting local body elections.
Police said that the present village Sarpanch, Shinde Ganesh, allegedly advised Panduranga to give one of his children to him so that Panduranga could claim eligibility.
Acting on his advice, Panduranga attempted to change his son's birth certificate to show the child as belonging to Shinde Ganesh. He even visited the Pune Municipal Corporation office, but failed to alter the records.
"After failing to manipulate documents, the accused decided to kill one of his daughters and show her missing," Commissioner Chaitanya said.
As part of the plan, Panduranga took Prachi on a two-wheeler from Kerur to the outskirts of the ARP camp, covering a distance of about 60 kilometres. Police said that despite the child's cries and pleas, he threw her into the D46 canal and escaped.
Panduranga was booked under sections of murder and criminal conspiracy, and the current sarpanch, Ganesh, was booked as a co-conspirator.
"They have been arrested," the police official said. The Commissioner added that the accused misunderstood the election rules. "Even if a person has three children and one child dies or goes missing, the candidate remains disqualified," he said.
