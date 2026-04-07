ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Severe Water Crisis Hits Tarubanda Village In Melghat

"There is one public well and one that is on a plot of a farmer. Right now, there is sufficient water for all of us in the public well. After a week, this also will not last. In that case, we are forced to walk to the well even at night," added Kasadekar.

"We have to make frequent trips to fetch water for the entire day. We need it for watering our farms, drinking and cooking. There is not enough water to see us through this summer season," said Lalaji Kasadekar, an elderly villager, who also makes a few trips to fetch water.

Residents begin queuing up from as early as 5 AM to fetch water from a well located nearly two kilometres away. Many make multiple trips throughout the day, either on foot or motorcycles, to collect water for drinking, cooking and farming needs. Villagers said the situation is expected to worsen soon, as even the remaining water deep inside the wells may not last beyond a week.

The village, located in a remote forested area of the Satpura ranges, is home to around 1,300 to 1,400 residents who depend on two wells for their daily needs. On the onset of summer, water levels have dropped sharply and are likely to dry up completely within days.

Melghat: A severe water crisis has gripped Tarubanda village in Maharashtra's Melghat region, with water in the two wells expected to last only for a fortnight.

The tap water supply connected to the public well has remained shut since early March to conserve the limited reserves, as continuous supply could exhaust the water within two days.

Carrying metal vessels to cart the water over her head, Magaraya Dhikar, a viillager told ETV Bharat, "There is no drinking water, right now in our village. We begin in the mornings to walk long distances to fetch potable water; even our children chip in this effort. We have no alternative, and worse is, we have been doing this for several years now. We are forced to undertake an arduous trek just for basic drinking water".

Residents said that once the wells dry up, they will have to depend on water tankers, which do not arrive regularly, adding to their difficulties.

Another resident, Lalaji, said, "The water in the well runs out, and the adjacent pond also dries up. Moreover, the tankers never arrive regularly, and their uncertainty adds to our worries."

Other villagers said they have been tirelessly trying to solve the water shortage problem. "Earlier this well used to be small. Now it was widened, and it was dug deeper to help us get more water. However, there has been no improvement in this situation. This entire region has little water," said Sachin Kasadekar.

"The well gets the water from the lake, and as the level of the pond decreases, you will see the same with the water in this well. Then, as you have seen, we all have to cart water either on our heads or on our motorcycles. We fill buckets/cans and bring it to our remote village," added Kasadekar.

Forest officials and staff residing in the village also said they face similar hardships and depend on stored water for several days to meet their needs.

"We also face a severe water crisis, and we have to drink water that we store for at least five days. We are not given any privileges, and even though we are on duty, we live here and cope with the same problems as the villagers," forest officials said.

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