Maharashtra Sets Up High-level Committee For Comprehensive Review Of Recruitment Exam System
The committee will review mechanisms to prevent and detect question paper leaks and suggest measures to prevent breaches of confidentiality
By PTI
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing recruitment examination system in the state and suggest measures to make it more transparent, secure, reliable and candidate-friendly.
The decision to set up the panel was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 12; a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on Friday informed.
The review will cover the entire examination process, including question paper preparation and scrutiny, confidentiality and secure handling of papers, examination centre management and security, use of technology, prevention of malpractices, coordination among various agencies, grievance redressal and the overall examination experience of candidates, it said.
The seven-member committee will be headed by V Radha, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (Services).
Its members are Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Secretary, Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department, Virendra Singh, while Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, Dr N Ramaswamy, will be the member-secretary.
Other members are Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, former Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhosale, a former member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as well as Prof Shyamprasad Karagadde, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Bombay.
The committee has been tasked with reviewing recruitment examination systems and procedures followed by various state government departments, authorities and examination-conducting agencies.
It will suggest comprehensive measures to make recruitment examinations more secure, transparent, reliable and impartial, and acceptable to candidates and other stakeholders.
The panel will specifically examine processes related to question paper preparation, testing and moderation, creation of multiple question sets, printing or digital distribution, confidentiality, custody and transportation of question papers, examination conduct, recording of responses, evaluation and declaration of results.
It will also recommend measures for effective use of information technology, digital systems and security technology, including authentication, access controls, audit trails and surveillance.
The committee will review mechanisms to prevent and detect question paper leaks, breaches of confidentiality, impersonation, collusion and use of prohibited electronic devices, besides suggesting preventive, supervisory and accountability measures.
It will study best practices adopted in other states and, where necessary, examination systems followed in other countries, and also recommend minimum standards for selection of examination centres, infrastructure, surveillance, security, manpower and preparedness.
The committee has been asked to suggest institutional mechanisms for effective coordination among district collectors, police commissioners or superintendents of police, education authorities, examination-conducting agencies and other concerned bodies.
As part of its mandate, the panel will visit every revenue division in the state and hold discussions and consultations with students and candidates, representatives of educational institutions and other stakeholders. Their views and suggestions will be considered while framing recommendations.
It will also suggest measures for effective grievance redressal and communication with candidates and to strengthen their confidence in the fairness and integrity of the examination process.
The committee has been directed to conduct a comprehensive study, consult stakeholders either physically or through online platforms, and submit an inclusive final report to the government with its recommendations, officials said.
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