ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Sets Up High-level Committee For Comprehensive Review Of Recruitment Exam System

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing recruitment examination system in the state and suggest measures to make it more transparent, secure, reliable and candidate-friendly.

The decision to set up the panel was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 12; a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department on Friday informed.

The review will cover the entire examination process, including question paper preparation and scrutiny, confidentiality and secure handling of papers, examination centre management and security, use of technology, prevention of malpractices, coordination among various agencies, grievance redressal and the overall examination experience of candidates, it said.

The seven-member committee will be headed by V Radha, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (Services).

Its members are Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Secretary, Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department, Virendra Singh, while Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, Dr N Ramaswamy, will be the member-secretary.

Other members are Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, former Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhosale, a former member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as well as Prof Shyamprasad Karagadde, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Bombay.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing recruitment examination systems and procedures followed by various state government departments, authorities and examination-conducting agencies.

It will suggest comprehensive measures to make recruitment examinations more secure, transparent, reliable and impartial, and acceptable to candidates and other stakeholders.

The panel will specifically examine processes related to question paper preparation, testing and moderation, creation of multiple question sets, printing or digital distribution, confidentiality, custody and transportation of question papers, examination conduct, recording of responses, evaluation and declaration of results.