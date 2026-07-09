ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Sets Up 7-Member Panel, Headed By Justice Desai, To Prepare UCC Draft

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the formation of a seven-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to prepare a draft for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The other committee members of the panel include former high court judges R C Chavan and S G Mehare, Maharashtra ex-chief secretary D K Jain, former advocate general Virendra Saraf, constitutional expert Ramesh Patange and educationist Suvarna Rawal, he told the legislative assembly.