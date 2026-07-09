Maharashtra Sets Up 7-Member Panel, Headed By Justice Desai, To Prepare UCC Draft
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the committee is expected to submit its report within six months.
By PTI
Published : July 9, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the formation of a seven-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to prepare a draft for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.
The other committee members of the panel include former high court judges R C Chavan and S G Mehare, Maharashtra ex-chief secretary D K Jain, former advocate general Virendra Saraf, constitutional expert Ramesh Patange and educationist Suvarna Rawal, he told the legislative assembly.
He said the committee headed by Justice Desai is expected to submit its report within six months. “We will make efforts to introduce the legislation in the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur,” he said.
Referring to the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, he said, “Accordingly, a seven-member committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai to prepare a framework for implementing a Uniform Civil Code.”