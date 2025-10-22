ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Sanitation Worker Mortgages Wife's Mangalsutra To Help Mentally Ill Person

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sanitation worker from Domegaon village in the Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna mortgaged his wife's mangalsutra to bear the treatment cost of a mentally unstable person.

Babasaheb Shelke has built over 205 toilets in villages, for which he was rewarded with the Shiv Chhatrapati Purshkar by the state government. He told ETV Bharat that he was able to stand by the mentally ill person due to the support of his family.

The patient, Pramod (name changed), suddenly turned mentally unstable. He earned his living by doing odd jobs, while his mother worked in the fields. He was brought to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment, where doctors advised him to get treated for a month. Initially, some villagers helped financially with the treatment. However, since the help was not enough, Shelke took up the initiative to help. He mortgaged his wife's mangalsutra for Rs 12,500, required for treatment.