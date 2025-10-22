ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Sanitation Worker Mortgages Wife's Mangalsutra To Help Mentally Ill Person

Babasaheb Shelke of Jalna has built over 205 toilets in villages, for which he was rewarded with the Shiv Chhatrapati Purshkar by the state government.

Babasaheb Shelke with mentally ill person. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sanitation worker from Domegaon village in the Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna mortgaged his wife's mangalsutra to bear the treatment cost of a mentally unstable person.

Babasaheb Shelke has built over 205 toilets in villages, for which he was rewarded with the Shiv Chhatrapati Purshkar by the state government. He told ETV Bharat that he was able to stand by the mentally ill person due to the support of his family.

The patient, Pramod (name changed), suddenly turned mentally unstable. He earned his living by doing odd jobs, while his mother worked in the fields. He was brought to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment, where doctors advised him to get treated for a month. Initially, some villagers helped financially with the treatment. However, since the help was not enough, Shelke took up the initiative to help. He mortgaged his wife's mangalsutra for Rs 12,500, required for treatment.

Shelke has also sold his own farm to do various charitable work in his village. In 2010, as there was a shortage of toilets in the village, he sold one and a half acres of his own farm to build 180 toilets. In 2017, he built 25 more toilets. However, he refuses to be recognised as a social entrepreneur or to contest an election.

Shelke also took the initiative to do many other development works in his area. He planted about 8,000 trees in and around the village. When the villagers were grappling with an acute water shortage, he set up a borewell with the money from selling agricultural produce in his field and taking a small loan. The water from the borewell was distributed aplenty to the villagers for free.

