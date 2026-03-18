Sangamner Shocker: Teen Girl Returning From School Attacked With Acid, Accused Absconding
Police said the minor girl was walking home after school when the unidentified assailant attacked her with acid and fled the spot.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Ahilyanagar: A 13-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after an unidentified miscreant allegedly threw acid on her while she was returning from school in a village in Maharashtra's Sangamner taluka on Tuesday.
The shocking incident has triggered a wave of outrage across the area, with local residents and political leaders demanding swift action against the accused, who is currently on the run.
According to officials, the incident took place between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM near the fields on the outskirts of the village, when the girl was returning home from school.
The minor girl, who was seriously injured, was immediately rushed to Pravara Medical Trust Hospital in Loni for treatment. Her condition remains critical, said the hospital authorities.
Meanwhile, receiving information, police rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed investigation. A case has been registered against the unidentified youth at Sangamner Police Station.
After personally inspecting the crime scene along with the local Crime Branch team and Police Inspector Pravin Salunkhe, DSP Dr Kunal Sonawane said, "The accused is currently absconding. A special police squad has launched manhunt to trace him."
Strongly condemning this inhumane act, irate locals have demanded immediate arrest of the accused.
Speaking to media, President of the Youth Congress Jayshree Thorat said, "This incident is utterly reprehensible and tragic. Police need to apprehend this perpetrator immediately and give him harshest punishment possible. Further, the government must prioritise the enactment of stringent laws to ensure the safety of women."
Thorat visited the girl at the Hospital to inquire about her condition and offered words of solace and support to her family.
Sources said the victim comes from a poor background. Her father has passed away, and her mother lives in abject poverty. The girl currently lives with her maternal uncle while continuing her studies.
Police said she was walking home after school hours when the unidentified assailant attacked her with acid and fled the spot. "The reason behind the attack is still not known. Further investigation is underway," the senior official added.
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