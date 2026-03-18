ETV Bharat / state

Sangamner Shocker: Teen Girl Returning From School Attacked With Acid, Accused Absconding

Ahilyanagar: A 13-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after an unidentified miscreant allegedly threw acid on her while she was returning from school in a village in Maharashtra's Sangamner taluka on Tuesday.

The shocking incident has triggered a wave of outrage across the area, with local residents and political leaders demanding swift action against the accused, who is currently on the run.

According to officials, the incident took place between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM near the fields on the outskirts of the village, when the girl was returning home from school.

The minor girl, who was seriously injured, was immediately rushed to Pravara Medical Trust Hospital in Loni for treatment. Her condition remains critical, said the hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, receiving information, police rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed investigation. A case has been registered against the unidentified youth at Sangamner Police Station.

After personally inspecting the crime scene along with the local Crime Branch team and Police Inspector Pravin Salunkhe, DSP Dr Kunal Sonawane said, "The accused is currently absconding. A special police squad has launched manhunt to trace him."