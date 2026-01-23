ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Sadan Construction: NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Discharged In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Friday discharged NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal in a money laundering case pertaining to the construction of 'Maharashtra Sadan' in New Delhi. The case relates to a 2005-2006 deal that the NCP leader, when he was the state PWD minister, allegedly gave to a firm for its construction.

As per the Enforcement Directorate, Bhujbal and his family members had received kickbacks from construction firm K S Chamankar for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan. The probe agency had claimed the construction company had transferred money to firms in which the minister's son Pankaj and nephew Sameer Bhujbal were directors.