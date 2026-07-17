ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Reservoir Levels Improve After Rains, But Water Crisis Persists; 790 Tankers Still In Use

People in Pune watch the Mutha River in spate after water was released from the Khadakwasla Dam on July 8 ( IANS )

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in the last two weeks has improved the availability of water in Maharashtra’s water reservoirs. However, the water crisis in the state is not over yet. While the reservoir levels are at six percentage points, the state’s unstable water stock is at 15 per cent, which has resulted in hundreds of villages being dependent on water tankers for their daily supply of water.

According to official data, Maharashtra's reservoirs currently hold 18,233.04 million cubic metres (MCM) of water, of which 15,232.04 MCM is usable. This represents 44.45 per cent of the state's total live storage capacity.

On the corresponding day last year, reservoirs held 25,486.98 MCM of total water, including 22,486.98 MCM of usable storage, accounting for 60.54 per cent of live storage capacity. Although the recent rains have provided some relief, the figures show that the state's water reserves are below last year's levels.

Despite the improvement in reservoir levels, water scarcity continues to affect large parts of the state. At present, 790 water tankers are supplying drinking water to 737 villages and 1,918 hamlets across 22 districts.