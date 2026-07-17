Maharashtra Reservoir Levels Improve After Rains, But Water Crisis Persists; 790 Tankers Still In Use
Maharashtra's reservoirs are at 44.45 per cent of their usable storage capacity, compared to 60.54 per cent last year.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in the last two weeks has improved the availability of water in Maharashtra’s water reservoirs. However, the water crisis in the state is not over yet. While the reservoir levels are at six percentage points, the state’s unstable water stock is at 15 per cent, which has resulted in hundreds of villages being dependent on water tankers for their daily supply of water.
According to official data, Maharashtra's reservoirs currently hold 18,233.04 million cubic metres (MCM) of water, of which 15,232.04 MCM is usable. This represents 44.45 per cent of the state's total live storage capacity.
On the corresponding day last year, reservoirs held 25,486.98 MCM of total water, including 22,486.98 MCM of usable storage, accounting for 60.54 per cent of live storage capacity. Although the recent rains have provided some relief, the figures show that the state's water reserves are below last year's levels.
Despite the improvement in reservoir levels, water scarcity continues to affect large parts of the state. At present, 790 water tankers are supplying drinking water to 737 villages and 1,918 hamlets across 22 districts.
The Water Supply and Sanitation Department said tanker services are continuing in drought-hit areas and that district-wise monitoring being carried out regularly. Authorities said emergency measures are being implemented wherever required to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.
Officials said that an increase in reservoir storage alone does not signify the end of the water crisis. Uneven rainfall distribution, declining groundwater levels, and rising water demand force many villages to rely on tanker-supplied water.
The latest reservoir storage levels compared with the corresponding period last year are:
- In the Nagpur region, usable reservoir storage is at 32.77 per cent, compared to 48.33 per cent on the same day last year.
- The Amravati region has 42.22 per cent usable water storage, down from 54.42 per cent a year ago.
- In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region, reservoir levels are at 25.31 per cent, lower than 45.28 per cent last year.
- The Nashik region currently has 41.68 per cent usable water storage, compared with 51.15 per cent last year.
- Reservoirs in the Pune region are at 52.88 per cent usable capacity, down from 72.41 per cent on the same date in 2025.
- The Konkan region has the highest water storage among all divisions at 62.25 per cent, although it is still lower than the 78.94 per cent recorded a year ago.
Overall, Maharashtra's reservoirs are at 44.45 per cent of their usable storage capacity, compared to 60.54 per cent last year.
Read More: