ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Receives Heavy Rains As A Cloudburst Like Rainfall Over Nashik District

Maharashtra receives heavy rains as a cloudburst like rainfall over Nashik district and red alert for Jalgaon district has been predicted ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: After a delay in the annual monsoon in Maharashtra, the state has received torrential rains since the beginning of July. There has been a significant rise in water levels in rivers, reservoirs and dams in Maharashtra due to these torrential rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 31 districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik.

IMD has reported an intensification of rainfall across various parts of the state due to the influence of a low-pressure belt approaching from the Bay of Bengal. Rains are expected to increase further between July 30 and July 31.

During this period, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Vidarbha, North Marathwada, Khandesh, Konkan, and the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra. Wind speeds are also expected to rise in Vidarbha, North Marathwada, Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon areas during this time.

Citizens have been urged to step out only when necessary and to follow the weather department's guidelines.

Forecast of heavy rain

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Some areas may experience heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

Heavy rain is also forecast for the Ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Bhandara districts in Vidarbha. However, only light to moderate rainfall is expected in Marathwada.

Forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs is cloudy, overcast skies through the day, with intermittent heavy showers. This could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, slower road traffic, and some disruptions to railway services.