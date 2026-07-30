Maharashtra Receives Heavy Rains As A Cloudburst Like Rainfall Over Nashik District
The weather bureau has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state for the next four days
Published : July 30, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Mumbai: After a delay in the annual monsoon in Maharashtra, the state has received torrential rains since the beginning of July. There has been a significant rise in water levels in rivers, reservoirs and dams in Maharashtra due to these torrential rains.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 31 districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik.
IMD has reported an intensification of rainfall across various parts of the state due to the influence of a low-pressure belt approaching from the Bay of Bengal. Rains are expected to increase further between July 30 and July 31.
During this period, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Vidarbha, North Marathwada, Khandesh, Konkan, and the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra. Wind speeds are also expected to rise in Vidarbha, North Marathwada, Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon areas during this time.
Citizens have been urged to step out only when necessary and to follow the weather department's guidelines.
Forecast of heavy rain
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Some areas may experience heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.
Heavy rain is also forecast for the Ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of the Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Bhandara districts in Vidarbha. However, only light to moderate rainfall is expected in Marathwada.
Forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs is cloudy, overcast skies through the day, with intermittent heavy showers. This could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, slower road traffic, and some disruptions to railway services.
Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into deep sea. The Arabian Sea is expected to remain rough along the coast; hence, the weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into deep waters. The state has kept the coast guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies on alert.
Rainfall statistics
The prediction for annual monsoon earlier this year was slated for 'below normal' rains and was also expected to be delayed. While the rains were delayed in Maharashtra this year, the entire month of June was dry; rains began in July with a bang.
From the first week of this month, the state has received incessant rainfall, with major cities in the state like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Gadchiroli. Hundreds of acres of crops have been submerged in the sudden floods in the last 14 hours.
A look at the rainfall data recorded in the state so far reveals that Konkan has received above-average rainfall. Palghar district has recorded 1,977.2 mm of rain this season, which is approximately 79 per cent above average. Conversely, Nandurbar district has recorded only 144.6 mm of rainfall so far, which is about 60 per cent below average. Consequently, the distribution of rainfall across the state remains uneven.
Water levels in reservoirs
The fast evaporation and consumption of the lake waters in Mumbai had become a cause of extreme worry. The levels of lakes supplying drinking water to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had reduced below 10 per cent, despite water cut. The one month of rainfall helped to increase the water levels in these lakes to over 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, water levels in rivers across the state have reached overflow level. Reservoirs and dams too are full. In some cases, like the Godavari river reached the danger mark. In fact, 14 out of the 26 dams in the Nashik region are full. Water level in the Krishna river too has increased, bringing relief to villages nearby.
Meanwhile, a flood-like situation has developed in the Sironcha taluka of Gadchiroli district, temporarily cutting off access to some villages. The administration has kept rescue teams on alert and is continuously monitoring the situation.