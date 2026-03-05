ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Rajya Sabha Nominations: 6 Mahayuti Candidates, Sharad Pawar File Nominations

In this image posted on March 5, 2026, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Seven candidates, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, filed nominations for the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

Now the Rajya Sabha election for the seven seats will be unopposed. Seven seats in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra will be vacant in April 2026. Thursday was the last day to file the nomination papers. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is the only candidate from Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) who has been nominated unanimously by all three parties, namely, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and senior leader Sanjay Raut, in a press conference on Thursday, made it clear the MVA will be united. A big twist was seen at the last minute in the Mahayuti alliance that is fielding six candidates.

Shiv Sena was initially in talks of fielding two candidates, but eventually the papers were filed by Jyoti Waghmare. Since Shiv Sena had 20 additional votes, there were talks of Rohit Tilak also contesting; the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had three additional votes. There were speculations of possible elections for Pawar's seat. Shinde clarified after the nomination forms were filled, "There was not going to be a second candidate, and it was always only Jyoti."

After Waghmare's candidature, there were reports of a few people being displeased. Shiv Sena spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat clarified, "Now the suspense is over. Waghmare is ourcandidate. Eknath Shinde calls her 'my beloved sister,' and that beloved sister has been given the nomination. We are glad it is unopposed. If anyone is unhappy, Eknath Shinde will reassure the displeased people."

Six applications have been filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti. These include four from the BJP, one from the Nationalist Congress Party and one from the Shiv Sena. Sharad Pawar has filed his nomination for MVA.