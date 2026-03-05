Maharashtra | Rajya Sabha Nominations: 6 Mahayuti Candidates, Sharad Pawar File Nominations
Election of these seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will be unopposed now that there is no one else in the fray.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Mumbai: Seven candidates, including Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, filed nominations for the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra.
Now the Rajya Sabha election for the seven seats will be unopposed. Seven seats in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra will be vacant in April 2026. Thursday was the last day to file the nomination papers. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar is the only candidate from Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) who has been nominated unanimously by all three parties, namely, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and senior leader Sanjay Raut, in a press conference on Thursday, made it clear the MVA will be united. A big twist was seen at the last minute in the Mahayuti alliance that is fielding six candidates.
Shiv Sena was initially in talks of fielding two candidates, but eventually the papers were filed by Jyoti Waghmare. Since Shiv Sena had 20 additional votes, there were talks of Rohit Tilak also contesting; the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had three additional votes. There were speculations of possible elections for Pawar's seat. Shinde clarified after the nomination forms were filled, "There was not going to be a second candidate, and it was always only Jyoti."
After Waghmare's candidature, there were reports of a few people being displeased. Shiv Sena spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat clarified, "Now the suspense is over. Waghmare is ourcandidate. Eknath Shinde calls her 'my beloved sister,' and that beloved sister has been given the nomination. We are glad it is unopposed. If anyone is unhappy, Eknath Shinde will reassure the displeased people."
Six applications have been filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti. These include four from the BJP, one from the Nationalist Congress Party and one from the Shiv Sena. Sharad Pawar has filed his nomination for MVA.
The BJP Candidates are Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde, Maya Chintaman Ivenate and Ramrao Vadkute. The candidate from Shiv Sena is Jyoti Waghmare, while NCP's Parth Pawar filed his nomination papers.
Since Pawar has been unwell, he could not be present to file his application. However, the election officials went to his house to complete the application process. This is a rare incident where a candidate was not present in person due to ill-health, and the entire application was completed in the political candidate's house.
His daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, went to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and later accompanied the officials to Pawar's residence. Sule said, "All the leaders of MVA have supported Pawar Saheb's (Sharad Pawar) name. I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and K C Venugopal for supporting his candidature. All the leaders who have worked with Pawar Saheb for many years have supported his application, and I wish to thank them all."
Every Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra needs 37 votes. Since the Mahayuti has a majority of 228 MLAs in Maharashtra, all their six candidates can get elected unopposed. MVA has a total of 46 legislators. Of these, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 29, Congress 16 and NCP (SP) 10, the MVA can win only one seat, unopposed. Hence, the MVA fielded Pawar, and it be his second Rajya Sabha term.
Thursday was the last date for filing nominations for the RS elections. The scrutiny of applications will be completed on March 6, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is on March 9. Elections will be held on March 16, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The counting of votes will begin after 5 PM, and the results will be announced on the same day.
