ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Rains | 1 Rescued, 2 Trapped In Landslide In Khed; Relief To Residents Of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar As No Cloud Burst

Ratnagiri/Nashik: Following heavy rains in Ratnagiri and the Konkan region in Maharashtra, the rivers and streams are overflowing. There have been several incidents of landslides, falling rocks and debris reported in various locations.

A landslide occurred at Shelarwadi in Dahiwali, Khed taluka, around 9:15 PM on July 6, after the continuous rainfall over the last few days. A section of the hillside collapsed suddenly on a house. One elderly woman has been rescued, while the search for two others is still underway.

On Monday night, a massive mound of soil and rocks suddenly slid down the hill and crashed onto the Shelar family's home, causing a portion of the house to collapse. Three members of this family were trapped beneath the debris. Locals rushed to the spot immediately after they heard the loud sound of debris falling, and they were the first to begin the rescue operations.

Local Help

Local rescued 75-year-old Kalpana Shelar after pulling her out from the debris unharmed. She was immediately rushed to Kalbani Rural Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, efforts are still on to save 85-year-old Shantaram Bala Shelar and 35-year-old Satish Shelar.

Following the incident, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Tehsildar, Khed police, Revenue Department officials, and the disaster management team visited the spot. Disaster management teams are conducting rescue operations on a war footing. However, there are many impediments due to heavy rains and the loose terrain. The administration has declared certain houses in Shelarwadi unsafe and urged citizens to remain alert and to shift if they felt unsafe. Locals told ETV Bharat that this is the first time they have witnessed such unprecedented incessant rain.

The administration has confirmed that rescue operations will continue until the two missing individuals are located. Ratnagiri District Guardian Minister Uday Samant visited the site early on Tuesday. He has also ordered the relocation of families residing at the site and in the surrounding areas that have been declared unsafe. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has begun the work of clearing the debris.

Meanwhile, as the vortex moved away from Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, bringing immense relief to the people, after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced a probable cloud burst in this region.