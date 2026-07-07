Maharashtra Rains | 1 Rescued, 2 Trapped In Landslide In Khed; Relief To Residents Of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar As No Cloud Burst
Heavy rains continue to lash the regions of Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Ratnagiri and Khed in Maharashtra.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Ratnagiri/Nashik: Following heavy rains in Ratnagiri and the Konkan region in Maharashtra, the rivers and streams are overflowing. There have been several incidents of landslides, falling rocks and debris reported in various locations.
A landslide occurred at Shelarwadi in Dahiwali, Khed taluka, around 9:15 PM on July 6, after the continuous rainfall over the last few days. A section of the hillside collapsed suddenly on a house. One elderly woman has been rescued, while the search for two others is still underway.
On Monday night, a massive mound of soil and rocks suddenly slid down the hill and crashed onto the Shelar family's home, causing a portion of the house to collapse. Three members of this family were trapped beneath the debris. Locals rushed to the spot immediately after they heard the loud sound of debris falling, and they were the first to begin the rescue operations.
Local Help
Local rescued 75-year-old Kalpana Shelar after pulling her out from the debris unharmed. She was immediately rushed to Kalbani Rural Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, efforts are still on to save 85-year-old Shantaram Bala Shelar and 35-year-old Satish Shelar.
Following the incident, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Tehsildar, Khed police, Revenue Department officials, and the disaster management team visited the spot. Disaster management teams are conducting rescue operations on a war footing. However, there are many impediments due to heavy rains and the loose terrain. The administration has declared certain houses in Shelarwadi unsafe and urged citizens to remain alert and to shift if they felt unsafe. Locals told ETV Bharat that this is the first time they have witnessed such unprecedented incessant rain.
The administration has confirmed that rescue operations will continue until the two missing individuals are located. Ratnagiri District Guardian Minister Uday Samant visited the site early on Tuesday. He has also ordered the relocation of families residing at the site and in the surrounding areas that have been declared unsafe. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has begun the work of clearing the debris.
Meanwhile, as the vortex moved away from Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, bringing immense relief to the people, after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced a probable cloud burst in this region.
The Maharashtra government announced precautionary measures, with orders to shut down schools, colleges and temples in both cities. According to the IMD, the vortex has now moved away from the Trimbakeshwar-Nashik route and has shifted northwards towards Surat and southwards towards the Akole (Ahilyanagar) area.
Continuous rainfall since Monday night has caused the water level of the Godavari River to rise.
Minister Mahajan Visits Trimbakeshwar
Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan arrived in Nashik from Mumbai on Monday night itself. He toured the heavy rain-affected areas of Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar on his way to Nashik. He conducted on-site inspections at various locations to ensure immediate measures had been taken to ensure no water would be collected and proper drainage systems were in place in areas prone to waterlogging.
Administration on High Alert
After the vortex moved further to Surat and Akole, the administration in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, and Nashik talukas was on high alert. There also were forecasts of significant rainfall in Dindori, Peth, Kalwan, and Satana talukas. Rainfall estimates ranged from 70 to 300 millimetres. Additionally, District Collector Ayush Prasad announced that the temples at Trimbakeshwar and the Saptashrungi temple at Vani would remain closed on July 7.
Meanwhile, the persistent rain in Trimbakeshwar washed away a temporary bridge on the Pahine-Bhilmal road, forcing traffic to be diverted via an alternative route. Police security has been deployed at the site. Traffic was disrupted for a while in the Kasara Ghat section of the Nashik-Mumbai Highway after a mound of soil slid onto the road from the hillside. The administration is currently clearing the soil, and traffic is moving at a slow pace.