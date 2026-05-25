ETV Bharat / state

Eight Tourists Killed As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Raigad

Raigad: Eight tourists were killed as a car fell into a gorge late Sunday night on the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur road in Raigad in Maharashtra, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Ambenali Ghat on the route after a speeding Scorpio car plunged into a deep ravine. Locals estimate the gorge to be approximately 1,000 feet deep. Two bodies have been recovered so far.