Eight Tourists Killed As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Raigad
Two bodies have been recovered so far.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:20 AM IST
Raigad: Eight tourists were killed as a car fell into a gorge late Sunday night on the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur road in Raigad in Maharashtra, officials said.
The accident occurred near the Ambenali Ghat on the route after a speeding Scorpio car plunged into a deep ravine. Locals estimate the gorge to be approximately 1,000 feet deep. Two bodies have been recovered so far.
Poladpur police, locals, and rescue teams have launched search and rescue operations on a war footing. The extreme depth of the ravine and the prevailing darkness in the area are posing significant challenges to the rescue operation. Preliminary information suggests that the car belongs to Asgaon village in the Koregaon taluka of Satara district. They were on their way from Dapoli to Satara when the vehicle fell into the gorge, a senior police official said.
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