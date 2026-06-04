Maharashtra PWD Minister Inspects Air India Building In Mumbai, Orders Structural Audit
Bhosale instructed that interior development and renovation works should commence only after all essential structural repairs are completed.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra's Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the historic Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai.
The building was recently transferred to the Maharashtra Government. Bhosale, during the inspection, issued necessary instructions to concerned officials and directed that a comprehensive structural audit be carried out before shifting government offices to the building.
He further instructed that interior development and renovation works should commence only after all essential structural repairs are completed. Emphasising that no compromise should be made on quality, he directed officials to undertake all repair and renovation works with a focus on long-term durability.
Bhosale also stressed the use of high-quality materials for electrical systems, fittings, and other technical infrastructure.The Minister instructed that the main entrance and facade of the building be redesigned and beautified in a manner befitting Maharashtra's rich heritage.
He also suggested seeking guidance from renowned architects and expert institutions across the country for the project. Highlighting that the safety, convenience, and accessibility of citizens visiting Mumbai for government-related work remain the administration's highest priority, Bhosale directed officials to complete all works within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining the highest standards of quality.
"The transfer of the Air India Building to the Government of Maharashtra marks a significant milestone in strengthening the state's administrative infrastructure. With a strong focus on quality repairs, long-term sustainability, and public convenience, this iconic structure will be developed into a model government complex," he said.
The Maharashtra Cabinet had approved the acquisition of the strategically located building on September 8, 2023. Following the completion of administrative procedures, the state government acquired the property from Air India Asset Holding Limited (AIAHL) for Rs 1,601 crore.
Under the guidance of Bhosale, the Public Works Department completed the required financial formalities, and the building was officially taken over by the state government on June 2.
नरिमन पॉईंट येथील ऐतिहासिक ‘एअर इंडिया’ इमारतीची पाहणी करून दुरुस्ती व पुनर्विकास कामांचा आढावा घेतला.#ShivendrarajeBhosale#AirIndiaBuilding #NarimanPoint #Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AwMqjYw94P— Shivendrasinh A Bhonsle (@Shivendraraje11) June 3, 2026
The Minister also directed officials to ensure the immediate grant of all necessary administrative approvals for repair and renovation works. The historic building is expected to provide spacious, modern, and well-equipped office space for various government departments, thereby enhancing administrative efficiency.
Public Works Department Secretary (Roads) Abasaheb Nagargoje, Chief Engineer Pragnya Walke, and other senior departmental officials. were present and briefed the Minister on the current condition of the building, required repairs, and the proposed renovation plans.
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