ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra PWD Minister Inspects Air India Building In Mumbai, Orders Structural Audit

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the historic Air India building at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

The building was recently transferred to the Maharashtra Government. Bhosale, during the inspection, issued necessary instructions to concerned officials and directed that a comprehensive structural audit be carried out before shifting government offices to the building.

He further instructed that interior development and renovation works should commence only after all essential structural repairs are completed. Emphasising that no compromise should be made on quality, he directed officials to undertake all repair and renovation works with a focus on long-term durability.

Bhosale also stressed the use of high-quality materials for electrical systems, fittings, and other technical infrastructure.The Minister instructed that the main entrance and facade of the building be redesigned and beautified in a manner befitting Maharashtra's rich heritage.