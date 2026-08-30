Maharashtra Ashram School Death: Police Seek To Exhume Student In Poisoning Probe
Following a family complaint of school negligence during a food poisoning, Maharashtra police are seeking permission to exhume a tribal student's body, reports Shashank Laware
Published : August 30, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Amravati: The probe into the death of Rajesh Bethekar, a tribal student at an ashram in Maharashtra’s Amravati, took a new turn after his family filed a police complaint alleging negligence by the school administration.
Following the complaint at the Chikhaldara Police Station on Saturday, police requested the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) permission to exhume the student’s body for a post-mortem examination.
On Saturday, Rajesh’s father, Babulal Bethekar and other relatives staged a sit-in at the station. They were accompanied by a local Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader, Shubham Javanjal.
The family demanded a thorough probe and the registration of a culpable homicide case against the Maharshi Public School and its director, Prashant Rathi.
“We previously lodged a complaint at the Gadge Nagar Police Station. However, since the death occurred in the Melghat region, we approached the Chikhaldara Police Station today, and the complaint has been acknowledged,” said Javanjal.
Background of case
The controversy started on August 14, when several students at the tribal ashram school were taken ill after suspected food poisoning.
However, instead of hospitalising Rajesh and his cousin, Ramprasad was allegedly sent back to their village in Melghat despite their serious condition.
Rajesh’s condition deteriorated soon after reaching Karanjkheda village, and he died at the Chorni Sub-District Hospital in the early hours of August 16. “The school failed to provide them necessary help and timely medical attention, which caused his death,” said his father.
Ramprasad survived after receiving hospital treatment, and his medical reports also confirmed food poisoning, said the family, which has submitted these records to the police as evidence.
Chikhaldara Station House Officer (SHO) Pravin Patil said that a case of accidental death is currently registered, and the probe is moving quickly. “We are reviewing the medical records of all students who fell ill. We are corroborating them with statements from treating doctors and families to determine if food poisoning caused Rajesh's death,” he said.
Patil confirmed that the exhumation and autopsy would be conducted immediately once the magistrate grants permission.
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