ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Ashram School Death: Police Seek To Exhume Student In Poisoning Probe

Amravati: The probe into the death of Rajesh Bethekar, a tribal student at an ashram in Maharashtra’s Amravati, took a new turn after his family filed a police complaint alleging negligence by the school administration.

Following the complaint at the Chikhaldara Police Station on Saturday, police requested the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) permission to exhume the student’s body for a post-mortem examination.

On Saturday, Rajesh’s father, Babulal Bethekar and other relatives staged a sit-in at the station. They were accompanied by a local Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader, Shubham Javanjal.

The family demanded a thorough probe and the registration of a culpable homicide case against the Maharshi Public School and its director, Prashant Rathi.

“We previously lodged a complaint at the Gadge Nagar Police Station. However, since the death occurred in the Melghat region, we approached the Chikhaldara Police Station today, and the complaint has been acknowledged,” said Javanjal.

Background of case