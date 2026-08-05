ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Police Bust Rs 150-Crore Mule Account Cyber Racket; One Arrested

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have uncovered a large-scale cyber fraud network running on 'mule' bank accounts which conducted fraud transactions amounting to about Rs 150 crore, affecting 65 citizens in several states, according to official sources.

The 25-year-old Sachin Sanjay Kale has been arrested in connection with the scam, while searches are being carried out for his accomplices and the masterminds who planned the fraud.

It has been found by the investigators that cyber criminals use mule accounts to launder their money through various accounts to hide the paper trail of the money. In this particular case, nine bank accounts were found to be in the name of Sachin Kale.