Maharashtra Police Bust Rs 150-Crore Mule Account Cyber Racket; One Arrested
Sachin Sanjay Kale has been arrested in connection with the scam, while searches are being conducted for his accomplices and masterminds who planned the fraud.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 12:04 AM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have uncovered a large-scale cyber fraud network running on 'mule' bank accounts which conducted fraud transactions amounting to about Rs 150 crore, affecting 65 citizens in several states, according to official sources.
The 25-year-old Sachin Sanjay Kale has been arrested in connection with the scam, while searches are being carried out for his accomplices and the masterminds who planned the fraud.
It has been found by the investigators that cyber criminals use mule accounts to launder their money through various accounts to hide the paper trail of the money. In this particular case, nine bank accounts were found to be in the name of Sachin Kale.
As per the official sources, the cyber fraud ring using mule bank accounts has been identified by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, which performed the fraudulent transactions involving about Rs 150 crore and 65 people across many states.
The 25-year-old Sachin Sanjay Kale has been taken into custody over the fraud case, while efforts are on to locate his accomplices and the perpetrators behind the plan of committing the fraud. According to the investigators, the cyber criminals make use of the mule accounts to launder the money through multiple accounts in order to cover up the traces of the money. In this case, the investigators identified that there are nine bank accounts held in the name of Sachin Kale.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Maruti Jagtap revealed that the authorities had increased efforts to capture the suppliers of accounts in the region, interstate intermediaries, as well as the main handlers of the cyber fraud scam. It is expected that more arrests will be made and the estimated total financial impact will increase. The police department has issued a warning to the public not to provide any information such as account numbers, ATM cards, and OTPs to anyone else.