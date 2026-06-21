Maharashtra Police Arrest Long Absconding Fraud Accused from Meerut
Wanted in a multi-lakh financial fraud case, police arrested one Vipin Mukesh Agarwal from his Mohanpuri residence in an interstate operation.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Meerut: In an interstate operation, Maharashtra Police, with assistance from Meerut's Civil Lines police, arrested a long-absconding fraud accused from the Mohanpuri area.
The accused, Vipin Mukesh Agarwal, is wanted in connection with a financial misappropriation and fraud case involving lakhs of rupees registered in Maharashtra.
According to police officials, the operation was conducted jointly by Maharashtra Police and the Civil Lines police station in the Mohanpuri area of Meerut on Saturday.
Police sources said that while investigating a fraud case registered in Maharashtra, authorities traced the location of the accused to Meerut. After securing the necessary court permissions and warrants, a Maharashtra Police team arrived in the city and coordinated with the local Civil Lines police station, informing officials about the seriousness of the case.
Following the completion of all legal and procedural formalities, a joint team from both police forces launched a surprise raid at the accused's residence in Mohanpuri.
"Upon seeing the police, the accused attempted to flee, but due to a swift cordon, he was taken into custody on the spot," officials said.
Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Saurabh Shukla said, "The Maharashtra Police had come to Meerut in connection with the investigation of a major fraud case. In accordance with procedure, a local police team was assigned to assist them. The accused, Vipin Mukesh Agarwal, was detained at his residence in the Mohanpuri area."
After the arrest, the accused was brought to the local police station as part of the legal procedure, from where Maharashtra Police formally took him into custody.
Maharashtra Police said that Agarwal faces serious allegations of financial misappropriation and fraud involving lakhs of rupees. A case has already been registered against him in the concerned district of Maharashtra, and officials said he had been continuously changing locations to evade arrest.
Police officials said legal formalities and judicial procedures are currently underway. The accused is being produced before a local court to obtain transit remand, after which he will be taken to Maharashtra for further investigation.
Officials said that questioning the accused could lead to revelations regarding other individuals linked to the alleged fraud network and may assist in the recovery of misappropriated funds.
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