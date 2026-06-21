ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Police Arrest Long Absconding Fraud Accused from Meerut

Meerut: In an interstate operation, Maharashtra Police, with assistance from Meerut's Civil Lines police, arrested a long-absconding fraud accused from the Mohanpuri area.

The accused, Vipin Mukesh Agarwal, is wanted in connection with a financial misappropriation and fraud case involving lakhs of rupees registered in Maharashtra.

According to police officials, the operation was conducted jointly by Maharashtra Police and the Civil Lines police station in the Mohanpuri area of Meerut on Saturday.

Police sources said that while investigating a fraud case registered in Maharashtra, authorities traced the location of the accused to Meerut. After securing the necessary court permissions and warrants, a Maharashtra Police team arrived in the city and coordinated with the local Civil Lines police station, informing officials about the seriousness of the case.

Following the completion of all legal and procedural formalities, a joint team from both police forces launched a surprise raid at the accused's residence in Mohanpuri.