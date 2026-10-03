ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra PhD Student Found Dead At ICAR Hostel In Ranchi

A view of the ICAR hostel where the student was found dead in Ranchi ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: A student from Maharashtra pursuing doctorate at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Prathamesh Raipuré, who was staying at the hostel located in the Kharsidag Outpost (OP) area of the district.

It is understood that the student was found unconscious in his hostel room. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Police stated that Prathamesh Raipuré had called his father to inform him that he was feeling unwell. The call was suddenly disconnected during the conversation. Subsequently, his father called the hostel warden to check on his son's condition. When the warden reached the student's room, the door was locked from the inside; despite repeated calls, there was no response.