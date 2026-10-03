Maharashtra PhD Student Found Dead At ICAR Hostel In Ranchi
According to the police, the student had last called his father that he was feeling unwell before disconnecting the call.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Ranchi: A student from Maharashtra pursuing doctorate at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, police said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Prathamesh Raipuré, who was staying at the hostel located in the Kharsidag Outpost (OP) area of the district.
It is understood that the student was found unconscious in his hostel room. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.
Police stated that Prathamesh Raipuré had called his father to inform him that he was feeling unwell. The call was suddenly disconnected during the conversation. Subsequently, his father called the hostel warden to check on his son's condition. When the warden reached the student's room, the door was locked from the inside; despite repeated calls, there was no response.
The door was then forced open, and Prathamesh was found lying unconscious on his bed. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but he had already passed away. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and, after conducting the necessary formalities, sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
Kharsidag OP In-charge Manish stated that the exact cause of death is not yet clear adding police are investigating the entire matter. Manish said that the family has been informed of the incident.
“The actual cause of Prathamesh's death will only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received,” he added.
According to the station in-charge, Prathamesh had been living in the hostel for the past year and a half while pursuing his PhD.
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