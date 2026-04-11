ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Parts Of Hingoli District Jolted By Earthquake Of 4.7 Magnitude, No Casualties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck parts of Hingoli district in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, while tremors were also felt in parts of neighbouring Nanded and Parbhani districts, officials said. There are no reports of immediate loss to life, they said.

Some houses and community halls in Pangra Shinde village developed cracks, Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta told PTI over the phone.

Nanded district officials cited a reading in the National Centre for Seismology that calculated the magnitude of the earthquake at 4.7, recorded at 8:45 AM. The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres below the ground at Shirli village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district, they added.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nanded city and rural areas, talukas of Ardhapur, Hadgaon, and Himayatnagar, and in parts of Parbhani district, officials said. While no loss of life has been reported from any of the affected districts so far, there have been reports of minor structural damage.

"I have received images showing cracks in houses and community halls in Pangra Shinde village in Hingoli district. Our teams are heading to the site to assess the situation and record the exact extent of the losses," Hingoli Collector Gupta said.