ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Orchards Suffer As Bees Buzz Away, Farmers Try Unique Pollination Ways

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) considers bees integral to biodiversity and important for survival of humans. Apart from providing high-quality honey, jelly, pollen, beeswax, propolis, honey bee venom and other products, beekeeping provides an important source of income for many rural livelihoods, UNEP has said.

However with the use of modern technology in agriculture, there has been an increased use and dependence on fertilisers and pesticides. With climate change and diminishing number of trees, adverse impact is felt on a massive scale. Amidst this, honeybees, that were once a common sight amidst the foliage and bushes, now seemed to have disappeared.

A clear trend is emerging in rural areas, indicating a drastic decline in the honeybee population. Caught in a double bind, facing both the escalating use of pesticides and its damages, farmers find there are no honeybees pollinating their fruit orchards.

Honeybees are considered to play a crucial role in the fruit-bearing process. Fruit production does not commence until a honeybee lands on the blossoms of the tree and facilitates the process of pollination.

Facing such a situation, farmers are now compelled to bring in beehives from external sources to facilitate pollination, resulting in a significant increase in their production costs.

Dnyandev Mule, a farmer told ETV Bharat, "Previously, when organic fertilisers were extensively used, we faced no such issue. However, with the surge of chemical-based sprays and use of fertilisers over the last many years, honeybee hives have become a rare sight in our orchards. Worse still, this situation has been exacerbated by our own people, who often destroy the hives out of fear thinking the bees might cause them harm."