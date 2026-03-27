Maharashtra Orchards Suffer As Bees Buzz Away, Farmers Try Unique Pollination Ways
Farmers are exploring ways to increase pollination, a necessary trigger for the fruit-bearing process, writes ETV Bharat's Amit Futane.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) considers bees integral to biodiversity and important for survival of humans. Apart from providing high-quality honey, jelly, pollen, beeswax, propolis, honey bee venom and other products, beekeeping provides an important source of income for many rural livelihoods, UNEP has said.
However with the use of modern technology in agriculture, there has been an increased use and dependence on fertilisers and pesticides. With climate change and diminishing number of trees, adverse impact is felt on a massive scale. Amidst this, honeybees, that were once a common sight amidst the foliage and bushes, now seemed to have disappeared.
A clear trend is emerging in rural areas, indicating a drastic decline in the honeybee population. Caught in a double bind, facing both the escalating use of pesticides and its damages, farmers find there are no honeybees pollinating their fruit orchards.
Honeybees are considered to play a crucial role in the fruit-bearing process. Fruit production does not commence until a honeybee lands on the blossoms of the tree and facilitates the process of pollination.
Facing such a situation, farmers are now compelled to bring in beehives from external sources to facilitate pollination, resulting in a significant increase in their production costs.
Dnyandev Mule, a farmer told ETV Bharat, "Previously, when organic fertilisers were extensively used, we faced no such issue. However, with the surge of chemical-based sprays and use of fertilisers over the last many years, honeybee hives have become a rare sight in our orchards. Worse still, this situation has been exacerbated by our own people, who often destroy the hives out of fear thinking the bees might cause them harm."
Mule lamented that their fruit orchards now face severe difficulties because honeybees are no longer visiting their fields. Consequently, farmers are now compelled to engage in artificial beekeeping. They are using various methods to bring beehives from other sources to facilitate pollination.
However, these artificial beehives also add to the worries of the farmers.
Bhagwat Mhaske, a farmer from Pachod, told ETV Bharat, "Bees housed in the artificial beehives do not engage in pollination so there has been a significant decline in our yields. Moreover, we spent at least Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 on every single beehive." Mhaske said, he is compelled to rent 50 beehives to pollinate his 2,000 trees. "It all costs me at least Rs 1.5 lakh," Mhaske added.
He has demanded that the government implement necessary measures to address this grave issue. He said, the bee population is declining rapidly and finding natural beehives has become a rare occurrence.
Consequently, fruit-setting is declining in crops such as mangoes and pomegranates. Agricultural experts believe it is time to take eco-friendly measures to increase the population of bees.
“Honeybees are extremely vital for agriculture. Eco-friendly measures need to be taken along with controlled use of pesticides. This will help to ensure their conservation. One more way to attract more bees is to grow flowering plants, especially, many varieties along farm bunds that are known to attract honeybees,” advised P S Neherkar, Head of the Pesticide Department at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth.
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