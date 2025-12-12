ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Opposition Claims There Are 37,000 Vacant Positions Of Teachers In State

Nagpur: The opposition parties in Maharashtra, mainly Congress, stepped its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the Legislative Assembly over the appalling condition of the state-run schools. Leader of Congress in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettivar, accused the state government of not filling teacher positions in Zilla Parishad schools.

"The education in our state has devolved into an insult. There are nearly 37,000 teaching positions that are vacant in the Zilla Parishad institutions. We want the administration to fill these positions as quickly as possible because the education system in our state schools has collapsed," said Wadettivar.

The issue about the transfer of primary teachers in the state's Zilla Parishad was brought up during the Legislative Assembly's Question Hour. Wadettivar criticised the state government, saying, "While there are open teaching positions, there have also been reports of 55,000 Zilla Parishad schools that have closed. It is a pity education is not a priority for this government."

He claimed that Chandrapur is one such district in Maharashtra where there still are many unfilled teaching posts in the Zilla Parishad schools. The Congress leader alleged the administration is lax and is deliberately not filling these vacant posts.