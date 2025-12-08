Maharashtra | Opposition And Ruling Parties Lock Horns Over LoP In Both Houses
The post of Leader of Opposition is vacant in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Maharashtra Legislative Council
Published : December 8, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Nagpur: This is one of the few rare winter sessions in Maharashtra state, wherein the Opposition parties, along with the ruling parties, locked horns over the post of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), which is lying vacant, in both the Legislative Assembly and Council. This issue dominated the first day of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur on Monday.
On the first day, leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi, the three-party alliance of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Congress, demanded that the Leader of Opposition should be elected.
They alleged the government and members of Mahayuti - Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and NCP of sabotage. "The Mahayuti is responsible for not electing the LoP," said Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Bhaskar Jadhav.
Jadhav, while speaking to the media outside Vidhan Bhavan, clarified the position of the opposition. He said he heard the statement made by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Jadhav said, "He (Fadnavis) should instead read the letter given by the Secretary of the Legislature. He has stated, 10 per cent of the total number of MLAs and MLCs required for the post of LoP is false. There is no Constitutional provision stating this. The letter given by the Secretary says that there is no condition of numerical strength. Doesn't the (Maharashtra) Chief Minister know the basics of the legislative rules and procedures?"
Jadhav, who is an MLA from Guhagar Assembly constituency in Konkan, said the Opposition parties have been protesting since 2022. He added, "The Deputy Speaker has no right to take up the issue of rebellion in the party."
The post has been vacant since November 26, 2024, since no opposition party currently holds 10 per cent of the total seats of the house. After the BJP conducted a 2022 coup d'etat of the then Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government, by splitting the original Shiv Sena and the NCP, since then, both parties have seen an exodus of their elected legislators and Members of Parliament. As a result, both parties, Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), along with the Congress, faced a debacle in the 2024 elections. They didn't have enough elected legislators in both houses of the Maharashtra Legislature.
Jadhav countered that Maha Vikas Agadhi had made an application asking to assign the LoP to Aaditya Thackeray. However, he alleged the government was dragging its feet.
"The government should maintain the illusion of democracy by choosing the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. He has said that there is no discussion or news about Aaditya Thackeray's post of Leader of Opposition," he said.
Jadhav added, "The post of the Deputy Chief Minister is not a constitutional post. It is only a decorative post, unlike the post of Leader of Opposition, which is constitutional."
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant asked how the Opposition parties can get the post when they do not have the required numbers. Samant, a senior Shiv Sena leader, said, "The Opposition parties do not have the required numbers. They should introspect instead of criticising the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. How come they couldn't get more than 46 MLAs elected? There is talk that there will be some other person who will be named as the Leader of Opposition, and that is why Jadhav has got aggressive."
