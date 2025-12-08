ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Opposition And Ruling Parties Lock Horns Over LoP In Both Houses

Nagpur: This is one of the few rare winter sessions in Maharashtra state, wherein the Opposition parties, along with the ruling parties, locked horns over the post of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), which is lying vacant, in both the Legislative Assembly and Council. This issue dominated the first day of the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur on Monday.

On the first day, leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi, the three-party alliance of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Congress, demanded that the Leader of Opposition should be elected.

They alleged the government and members of Mahayuti - Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and NCP of sabotage. "The Mahayuti is responsible for not electing the LoP," said Shiv Sena leader (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Bhaskar Jadhav.

Jadhav, while speaking to the media outside Vidhan Bhavan, clarified the position of the opposition. He said he heard the statement made by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Jadhav said, "He (Fadnavis) should instead read the letter given by the Secretary of the Legislature. He has stated, 10 per cent of the total number of MLAs and MLCs required for the post of LoP is false. There is no Constitutional provision stating this. The letter given by the Secretary says that there is no condition of numerical strength. Doesn't the (Maharashtra) Chief Minister know the basics of the legislative rules and procedures?"

Jadhav, who is an MLA from Guhagar Assembly constituency in Konkan, said the Opposition parties have been protesting since 2022. He added, "The Deputy Speaker has no right to take up the issue of rebellion in the party."