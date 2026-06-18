ETV Bharat / state

Shiv Sena (UBT) Meeting Begins In Delhi, Three Lok Sabha MPs Reach So Far

New Delhi: The meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs began in New Delhi on Thursday amid speculations of a split in the party due to an alleged 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra.

Only three of the nine Lok Sabha MPs, namely Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant and Rajabhau Waje have reportedly reached the party's Parliament Office till now. The meeting is currently underway and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut along with the Lok Sabha MPs are attending it.

It is yet to be known whether the remaining Lok Sabha MPs, including Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Rajabhau Waje, are present here.

Earlier, the party had issued a whip to all its MPs, directing them to attend the meeting. Before the meeting at the party's Parliament Office in Delhi, Raut said, "Those who attend are ours and those who don't are dishonest and traitors". He also said that party president Uddhav Thackeray is keeping his eyes on the development and all MPs are in touch with him.