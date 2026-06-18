Shiv Sena (UBT) Meeting Begins In Delhi, Three Lok Sabha MPs Reach So Far
Shiv Sena (UBT) had issued a whip, directing all Lok Sabha MPs to mandatorily attend the party's parliamentary meeting today, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs began in New Delhi on Thursday amid speculations of a split in the party due to an alleged 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra.
Only three of the nine Lok Sabha MPs, namely Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant and Rajabhau Waje have reportedly reached the party's Parliament Office till now. The meeting is currently underway and senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut along with the Lok Sabha MPs are attending it.
It is yet to be known whether the remaining Lok Sabha MPs, including Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Rajabhau Waje, are present here.
Earlier, the party had issued a whip to all its MPs, directing them to attend the meeting. Before the meeting at the party's Parliament Office in Delhi, Raut said, "Those who attend are ours and those who don't are dishonest and traitors". He also said that party president Uddhav Thackeray is keeping his eyes on the development and all MPs are in touch with him.
"Since when has Shinde's Shiv Sena become the original Shiv Sena? 'Jahan Thackeray wahan Shiv Sena'. The original Shiv Sena is here," Raut said at a press conference with party MP Arvind Sawant.
Responding to whether all MPs would be present at the meeting, Sawant gestured a thumbs up.
Speaking on 'Operation Tiger', Raut said the matter doesn't hold any water but blown out of proportion by the media. He also denied speculations of a section of the party MPs breaking to join Shiv Sena, asserting there is going to be no split in the future. "MPs do understand the importance of the meeting. This is nothing new as they have attended it in the past," he said.
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