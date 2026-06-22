ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: On Father's Day, Farmer Saves Daughter From Leopard Attack In Jowar Field

Girl undergoing medical treatment after her father showed exemplary courage and fought a leopard to save her. This incident took place in Ahilyanagar ( ETV Bharat )

Ahilyanagar: While the world celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, Manoj Gunjale (32) in Akole taluka of Ahilyanagar was a real-life father hero for his four-year-old daughter, Avani and their family. Manoj showed exemplary courage and saved his daughter from a leopard attack.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, at Gunjale basti in Dongargaon, Akole taluka of Ahilyanagar. The family lives near their fields in Dongargaon village. Mother Deepali was returning from their jowar (millet) field, carrying her daughter, Avani on her back.

A leopard, lying in wait in the fields, moved stealthily and grabbed Avani off Deepali's back. It sparked panic among the family members as Deepali shouted for help. Hearing Deepali's cries of distress, Manoj rushed towards the leopard without a moment's hesitation. Displaying immense courage, he battled the leopard and snatched his beloved daughter from the jaws of death.

A visibly shaken Deepali, sitting next to the beds of Avani and Manoj, appeared happy and relieved to see them both alive when ETV Bharat approached her at the hospital where the father and daughter have been admitted for treatment.

"Around 8 pm, I was standing near our house with our toddler on my back. Suddenly, a leopard attacked and snatched her. We ran after it to save our beloved Avani. Without pausing for a moment, Manoj ran in the direction of the leopard and grabbed our daughter to rescue her from its jaws," recounted Deeapli.