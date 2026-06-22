Maharashtra: On Father's Day, Farmer Saves Daughter From Leopard Attack In Jowar Field
Fell into deep well as he ran home, held toddler over head till they were rescued by villagers. Now undergoing treatment at a Sangamner hospital.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: While the world celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, Manoj Gunjale (32) in Akole taluka of Ahilyanagar was a real-life father hero for his four-year-old daughter, Avani and their family. Manoj showed exemplary courage and saved his daughter from a leopard attack.
The incident occurred on Saturday night, at Gunjale basti in Dongargaon, Akole taluka of Ahilyanagar. The family lives near their fields in Dongargaon village. Mother Deepali was returning from their jowar (millet) field, carrying her daughter, Avani on her back.
A leopard, lying in wait in the fields, moved stealthily and grabbed Avani off Deepali's back. It sparked panic among the family members as Deepali shouted for help. Hearing Deepali's cries of distress, Manoj rushed towards the leopard without a moment's hesitation. Displaying immense courage, he battled the leopard and snatched his beloved daughter from the jaws of death.
A visibly shaken Deepali, sitting next to the beds of Avani and Manoj, appeared happy and relieved to see them both alive when ETV Bharat approached her at the hospital where the father and daughter have been admitted for treatment.
"Around 8 pm, I was standing near our house with our toddler on my back. Suddenly, a leopard attacked and snatched her. We ran after it to save our beloved Avani. Without pausing for a moment, Manoj ran in the direction of the leopard and grabbed our daughter to rescue her from its jaws," recounted Deeapli.
But that wasn't where their troubles ended. As Manoj tried to soothe his daughter and walked towards their house in the dark, he stumbled into an open well in the field. Luckily, even then, Manoj managed to keep holding his daughter above his head to ensure Avani remained safe.
Recalling the harrowing sequence, Manoj said, "It was around 8-8.15 at night. We were standing in our jowar field with the child was on Deepali's back. A leopard approached stealthily and grabbed our daughter from her back. As we searched for our daughter in the dark, we heard her cries and realised the leopard was sitting next to my daughter. Without a thought, I grabbed her and fought the leopard."
Manoj said he picked up Avani and ran towards their house. "It was already dark, I forgot to look below, and I fell inside a deep well. But I kept holding Avani above my head so that she wouldn't drown," he said.
By then, villagers had gathered hearing Deepali cry for help. They rushed into the fields with torches, heard Manoj's cries of help from inside the well, and successfully pulled out both. They were rushed to a hospital in Sangamner, where Avani and Manoj are undergoing treatment.
A relieved Deepali raised concerns about the lack of protection of villagers who work in their fields in the dark. She said, "Today it was my child. Tomorrow, it could be someone else's. It's time the forest department and the government did something."