Maharashtra: National Commission for Women Submits 50-Page Report On Alleged TCS Conversion Case To CM Fadnavis
Report contains statements of several young women who, faced with starvation, poverty and medical emergencies, allegedly endured humiliation and harassment of company superiors.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Nashik: Following an in-depth inquiry into the allegations of harassment and religious conversion involving women employees at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik, the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, submitted a comprehensive 50-page report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. CM Fadnavis assured the Commission that strict and effective action would be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the Commission's recommendations.
To investigate the allegations of harassment and forced conversion at the Nashik TCS facility, an inquiry committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Sadhana Jadhav, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court. As part of the inquiry, the committee visited Nashik on April 18-19, during which they held detailed discussions with the alleged victim women, police officials, and other relevant stakeholders.
Thereafter, the committee prepared a report exceeding 50 pages, containing over 25 significant recommendations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women working within the company. NCW Chairperson Rahatkar stated that the report outlines crucial findings and remedial measures designed to uphold the safety, dignity, justice, and accountability regarding women in the workplace.
One victim, a young woman, recounted to the NCW team the immense suffering she had to endure due to her extremely dire domestic circumstances. Another young woman revealed that her father has terminal cancer and is bedridden. Faced with an urgent need for funds to cover his medical treatment and chemotherapy, she had silently endured the humiliation and mental harassment she was subjected to within the company. She was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears while narrating her ordeal. She further recounted that the urgent need for medication for her father's treatment, coupled with the dire situation of starvation at home, compelled her to compromise her own self-respect.
Another young woman, while sharing her own plight, explained that her father was bedridden due to paralysis, leaving the entire responsibility of the family on her shoulders. Often, there wouldn't be a single morsel of food in the house. Under such circumstances, where the pangs of hunger took precedence over personal dignity, she was forced to continue working, while enduring the mental harassment inflicted upon her by her superiors at the company.
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