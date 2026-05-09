ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: National Commission for Women Submits 50-Page Report On Alleged TCS Conversion Case To CM Fadnavis

Nashik: Following an in-depth inquiry into the allegations of harassment and religious conversion involving women employees at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik, the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, submitted a comprehensive 50-page report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. CM Fadnavis assured the Commission that strict and effective action would be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the Commission's recommendations.

To investigate the allegations of harassment and forced conversion at the Nashik TCS facility, an inquiry committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Sadhana Jadhav, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court. As part of the inquiry, the committee visited Nashik on April 18-19, during which they held detailed discussions with the alleged victim women, police officials, and other relevant stakeholders.

Thereafter, the committee prepared a report exceeding 50 pages, containing over 25 significant recommendations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women working within the company. NCW Chairperson Rahatkar stated that the report outlines crucial findings and remedial measures designed to uphold the safety, dignity, justice, and accountability regarding women in the workplace.