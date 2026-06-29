ETV Bharat / state

'Rarest Of The Rare': 65-year-old Man Awarded Death Sentence For Rape-murder Of 3-year-old Girl

Pune: A special court in Pune on Monday awarded the death penalty to a 65-year-old man, Bhimrao Kambale, for kidnapping, brutal rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village, an incident that triggered public outrage and protests in Maharashtra.

The incident took place on May 1, 2026 and the whole case was taken up in a fast-track court. The Court stated the nature of the crime was heinous, and the motive of the crime qualified the accused to be awarded the death penalty.

Terming the case as "rarest of the rare", Additional Judge (special judge) S R Salunkhe sentenced Kamble, who was present in the witness box.

As the judge pronounced the capital punishment, the family of the victim broke down in court. Reading out the operative part of the decision, Judge Salunkhe said that the evidence clearly established aggravating circumstances in favour of the prosecution.

"The offences relate to the commission of serious crimes like murder and rape by an accused with a prior record and a substantial history of serious assault," the court observed.

The court had convicted the accused on June 25, within sixty days of the crime.

Kamble was accused of luring the young girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf in Nasrapur village in Pune district. He took her to a shed near a cattle barn, subjected her to sexual and unnatural assault, and subsequently murdered her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries.