BMC Polls To Be Held On January 15, 2026, Counting Next Day

"The filing of nominations will have to be done offline, and the time frame is between December 23-30, 2025. The deadline for the scrutiny of the nomination forms is December 31, 2025. The date for the final withdrawal of forms is January 2, 2026. The distribution of symbols and announcement of the final list of candidates will be by January 3, 2026," said Waghmare.

Waghmare said the elections for all municipal corporations in cities of Maharashtra, along with Mumbai, will be held on January 15, 2026 and counting on January 16, 2026.

The elections in Mumbai have been postponed previously and delayed by over three years. "The deadline for 18 municipalities was over in 2020, and the deadline for 11 other Municipal Corporations, including Mumbai, was over in 2022," Dinesh T Waghmare, Chairman of the State Election Commission, Maharashtra, told reporters here.

Voting for BMC and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra will take place on January 15, 2026. The counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from today.

"The deadline for 27 municipal corporations is already over. The voters' list of July 1, 2025, will be accepted. No deletion or additions will be allowed," Waghmare said.

There will be 10,111 polling centres, 11,349 control units and 22,692 voting booths. "There will be facilities for disabled, senior citizens and women with children in arms. There will be ramps and wheelchairs. There will also be other basic necessary facilities, like toilets, drinking water and so on," added Waghmare.

Waghmare added, "There will be some pink booths where all staff will be females, and the others will be general booths. 2869 are the total number of seats, of which 1442 seats are reserved for women, 341 reserved for Scheduled Castes, 77 for Scheduled Tribes and 759 for Other Backward Castes."

He said the total number of voters for the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra is 3.48 crore.

BMC is the richest municipal corporation in India, and currently Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is in power. Undivided Shiv Sena has been in power in the BMC for over three decades. This time, there is a straight battle between the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said several times that the BJP would come to power in Mumbai. Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP leader Advocate Ashish Shelar had told ETV Bharat that the next Mayor of Mumbai will be from the Mahayuti.

"The BJP will contest those many seats that are needed to make the (Mumbai) mayor of Mahayuti. This is is true thing. We (the BJP) will fight from those seats from where we will win, Eknath Shinde's party will contest those seats that are needed to make the (Mumbai) mayor from Mahayuti," Shelar had said.