ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra MLC Polls: BJP Announces Candidates For 5 Legislative Council Seats, One Bypoll Seat

Mumbai: The ruling BJP on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council along with the nominee for bypoll to its one seat, voting for which will be held next month.

The party named Sunil Vinayak Karjatkar, Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Natthuji Bhende, Vivek Bipindada Kolhe and Pramod Shantaram Jathar as its nominees for the May 12 biennial polls.

It also fielded Pradnya Rajeev Satav for the bypoll to one seat.

Karjatkar is a veteran party worker, who had acted as a strategist for some state elections in the past. He was once close to BJP leader late Pramod Mahajan.

Vivek Kolhe is the son of former party MLA Snehalata Kolhe. She did not contest the 2024 assembly polls as the Kopargaon assembly segment in Ahilyanagar district as it was allotted to ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Sanjay Bhende was in-charge of Union minister Nitin Gadkari's Lok Sabha election in 2024, and is the chairperson of Nagpur Urban Cooperative Bank at present.

Madhavi Naik, general secretary of the state unit of the party, who hails from Thane is also nominated by the party for the Upper House of the state legislature.

Pramod Jathar is from Sindhudurg and former MLA of the party.