Maharashtra Minorities Panel Seeks Consular Aid For Two Nagpur Men Detained In Saudi Arabia

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has appealed for consular assistance for a doctor and a businessman from Nagpur detained in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where they had gone to perform Umrah.

After being informed by the duo's families of their plight, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Chairperson Pyare Khan on Saturday wrote to the Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The family, in their letter to the commission, claimed the two have been detained after being falsely accused of involvement in brokerage activities without a company licence.

"As per the information received from the families of Abdul Asim Khan and Dr Yahya Hunani, belonging to Nagpur, the two arrived in Jeddah on March 3 and travelled to Makkah for Umrah. On March 4, while offering prayers at Masjid Al-Haram, they were reportedly approached by individuals in civil dress and subsequently taken into custody after a misunderstanding during an interaction conducted only in Arabic, which they do not understand," the minority commission chairperson said in the letter.