ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Urges Well-off Farmers To Return Rs 5,000 Drought Relief

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has appealed to farmers who are financially secure to voluntarily return their Rs 5,000 drought assistance amount to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help those in need.

The state government recently announced an advance assistance of Rs 5,000 each for eligible farmers in drought-affected areas ahead of Diwali. As of November 5, the state had transferred more than Rs 4,372 crore to over 87 lakh farmers.

"Those who do not need the money should voluntarily return the Rs 5,000, considering it as a contribution towards helping farmers who are in need. My appeal is to everyone who is financially capable," BJP leader Mahajan told reporters in Jalgaon district on Saturday.

The disaster management minister said several farmers and party workers from his constituency (Jamner in Jalgaon) approached him on Saturday morning, saying they had received the government assistance but wanted to return it as they did not need the money.

Nearly 50 farmers approached him, expressing their willingness to return the amount as they were financially secure and had other sources of income, Mahajan said.

"I will appeal to people to stand firmly behind our food provider, the farmer, during such difficult times and extend financial assistance through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said, adding that he would personally approach people in this regard.