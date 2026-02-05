ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Proposes Non-Veg Food In Forest Rest Houses; Dept Seeks Feedback

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal has urged the forest department to allow non-vegetarian food in rest houses across reserved forests, sanctuaries and tiger reserves, arguing the ban was driving tourists to private hotels and affecting forest revenue.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator (administration) Rishikesh Ranjan, in a letter written on January 27 to various regional offices of the forest department and tiger projects, sought their views on the issue.

Some forest officials, however, have opposed the move, saying such facilities lie in ecologically sensitive areas and allowing non-vegetarian food there would undermine wildlife conservation. They have expressed reservations over any dilution of the existing norms in protected forest zones.

As per a policy decision made over a decade back, consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor was banned in rest houses in forest areas, and the decision was subsequently incorporated into a government order.

PTI has accessed a copy of the letter that Jaiswal, the Minister of State for Finance and Planning, wrote to the office of the state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik last year.