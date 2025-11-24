Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's PA Anant Garje Arrested In Wife's Suicide Case
The deceased's parents filed a complaint accusing Anant Garje, his brother Ajay and their sister Sheetal Garje-Andhale of torture and murder.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST
Mumbai: Anant Garje, the personal assistant of Maharashtra's environment minister and BJP leader, Pankaja Munde, was arrested by the Worli police in Mumbai shortly after midnight on Monday (November 24, 2025) in the case involving his wife Dr Gauri Palve-Garje's death by suicide.
Anant has been charged with harassment, assault and abetment of suicide after Gauri ended her life at her Worli residence on Saturday (November 22, 2025) at approximately 6:30 pm. Anant discovered his wife's body in their apartment on the 31st floor of the high-rise where they lived.
According to the statement given to Worli police by Gauri's parents, Gauri and Garje were married for barely nine months. However, within a few days of their marriage, a disagreement arose between the two.
Gauri's relatives have alleged that Garje was involved in an extramarital affair. They have accused Garje of causing physical and severe mental abuse that eventually drove Gauri to take the extreme step.
Gauri and Garje are originally from Beed. After the suicide, Gauri's body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy. She was cremated thereafter in Beed, but Garje skipped the funeral and went back to Mumbai.
Gauri's parents immediately rushed to Mumbai and filed a complaint with the Worli police station, accusing Anant, his brother Ajay Garje and their sister Sheetal Garje-Andhale of torture and murder.
The Worli police have registered the case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 85 (harassment of wife by husband or family), 352 (assault), and 351(2) (derogatory behaviour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Assistant Police Inspector of Worli police station Sanjay Pawar said that Garje came to the police station and turned himself in. He was formally arrested at around 1 am.
"He has promised to cooperate with the police and assist with the inquiry. His cell phone call logs, WhatsApp conversations, witness accounts, and forensic analysis of the crime site are all still being investigated," said Pawar.
Gauri's family have made serious allegations against Anant Garje. They have accused Garje of continuing with his alleged extramarital relations with a woman from Latur.
In their statement to police, the family alleged the woman even had an abortion at a private hospital in Latur. They have even attached relevant documents of the hospital in which Kiran has allegedly written Anant Garje as her spouse.
Gauri is said to have sent copies of these documents along with photos and videos to her father on WhatsApp on September 30. The deceased's family, in their complaint, told the police, "Gauri was shocked by this alleged ongoing affair and she felt dejected".
As a result, disputes between the couple began to get more heated as their relationship collapsed. According to the family, Garje even physically attacked Gauri while his sister Sheetal, threatened to arrange a second marriage for her brother.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
