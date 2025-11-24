ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's PA Anant Garje Arrested In Wife's Suicide Case

Mumbai: Anant Garje, the personal assistant of Maharashtra's environment minister and BJP leader, Pankaja Munde, was arrested by the Worli police in Mumbai shortly after midnight on Monday (November 24, 2025) in the case involving his wife Dr Gauri Palve-Garje's death by suicide.

Anant has been charged with harassment, assault and abetment of suicide after Gauri ended her life at her Worli residence on Saturday (November 22, 2025) at approximately 6:30 pm. Anant discovered his wife's body in their apartment on the 31st floor of the high-rise where they lived.

According to the statement given to Worli police by Gauri's parents, Gauri and Garje were married for barely nine months. However, within a few days of their marriage, a disagreement arose between the two.

Gauri's relatives have alleged that Garje was involved in an extramarital affair. They have accused Garje of causing physical and severe mental abuse that eventually drove Gauri to take the extreme step.

Gauri and Garje are originally from Beed. After the suicide, Gauri's body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy. She was cremated thereafter in Beed, but Garje skipped the funeral and went back to Mumbai.

Gauri's parents immediately rushed to Mumbai and filed a complaint with the Worli police station, accusing Anant, his brother Ajay Garje and their sister Sheetal Garje-Andhale of torture and murder.

The Worli police have registered the case under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 85 (harassment of wife by husband or family), 352 (assault), and 351(2) (derogatory behaviour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.