ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against 2-Year Imprisonment, Hearing On Dec 19

Nashik: Maharashtra sports minister, Manikrao Kokate, on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court, appealing against his conviction and two-year prison sentence ordered by the Nashik Sessions Court in a 1995 cheating and forgery case.

The minister, also fined Rs 50,000, has been accused of falsifying income proof documents to get flats under the Chief Minister's discretionary quota.

Kokate has sought an urgent hearing and the court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday. Meanwhile the minister has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to poor health conditions.

The case involves alleged anomalies in the distribution of flats under the CM's 10 percent quota. The Sessions Court, upholding the magistrate's order of February 20, stated that Kokate had fraudulently received flats meant for economically weaker section (EWS) and issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning.

There was an urgent hearing at 3 pm today. Kokate's lawyer informed court about his hospitalisation but no supporting documentation was presented. Simultaneously, the public prosecutor informed the court that Kokate was at his department and had attended a municipal rally as well as a cabinet meeting.