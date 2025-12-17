Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Moves Bombay HC Against 2-Year Imprisonment, Hearing On Dec 19
Minister Manikrao Kokate has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, citing ill-health.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Nashik: Maharashtra sports minister, Manikrao Kokate, on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court, appealing against his conviction and two-year prison sentence ordered by the Nashik Sessions Court in a 1995 cheating and forgery case.
The minister, also fined Rs 50,000, has been accused of falsifying income proof documents to get flats under the Chief Minister's discretionary quota.
Kokate has sought an urgent hearing and the court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday. Meanwhile the minister has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to poor health conditions.
The case involves alleged anomalies in the distribution of flats under the CM's 10 percent quota. The Sessions Court, upholding the magistrate's order of February 20, stated that Kokate had fraudulently received flats meant for economically weaker section (EWS) and issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning.
There was an urgent hearing at 3 pm today. Kokate's lawyer informed court about his hospitalisation but no supporting documentation was presented. Simultaneously, the public prosecutor informed the court that Kokate was at his department and had attended a municipal rally as well as a cabinet meeting.
Presently, speculations are on about what CM Devendra Fadnavis will decide over Kokate's cabinet position.
Kokate is under fire over an alleged flat allocation scam dating back to 1995. The minister has been accused of providing fake documents to receive a flat under the CM's discretionary quota. He apparently said he didn't own a home and earned a low salary in order to secure two residences. Additionally, he is accused of transferring two houses that were intended for other beneficiaries into his own name.
This apart, he was accused of unapproved construction after the houses were registered in his name. Kokate and three others were targeted in a complaint filed by a former minister Tukaram Dighole.
The complaint was lodged with the Additional District Collector in 1997, leading to the filing of a case against four persons, including Kokate. The agencies questioned 10 witnesses in Nashik District Court over a period of 27 years. Kokate and his brother were ultimately found guilty by the court and sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.
Following the Session Court's verdict, Kokate rushed to the Bombay High Court for relief on Wednesday and the hearing has been scheduled for Friday.
