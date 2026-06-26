ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Fact Checks Viral Video; Says Mother Who Kicked Her Child Has Apologised For Action

Panvel: Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare did a fact check of a video which had gone viral on social media and asserted that the woman who kicked a child was his mother and not an Anganwadi worker.

The fact check was done by Tatkare after a video had gone viral on social media, where a woman is seen kicking her child.

In a post on X, Tatkare, who is Nationalist Congress MLA from Srivardhan, said, "The woman in the viral video from Panvel is not an Anganwadi worker but the mother of the child."