Maharashtra Minister Fact Checks Viral Video; Says Mother Who Kicked Her Child Has Apologised For Action
The fact check was done by Tatkare after a video had gone viral on social media, where a woman is seen kicking her child.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Panvel: Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare did a fact check of a video which had gone viral on social media and asserted that the woman who kicked a child was his mother and not an Anganwadi worker.
The fact check was done by Tatkare after a video had gone viral on social media, where a woman is seen kicking her child.
In a post on X, Tatkare, who is Nationalist Congress MLA from Srivardhan, said, "The woman in the viral video from Panvel is not an Anganwadi worker but the mother of the child."
पनवेलमधील व्हायरल व्हिडिओमधील महिला अंगणवाडी सेविका नाही, ती त्या मुलीची स्वतःची आई आहे.— Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) June 26, 2026
सोशल मीडियावर हा व्हिडिओ " अंगणवाडी सेविकेने मारहाण केली" असा खोटा दावा करत वेगाने पसरत आहे. महिला व बालविकास विभागाने तातडीने दखल घेत संबंधित cdpo यांना प्रत्यक्ष घटनास्थळी पाठवून चौकशी… pic.twitter.com/C4cszHawBc
"This video is being made viral on social media that an Anganwadi worker has beaten the child, but it is untrue. The Women and Child Development department took immediate cognisance and deputed an officer to the spot. The officer conducted an inquiry, and the truth was out. The woman who is seen kicking the child is not an Anganwadi worker but the child's mother. The woman has apologised for her actions," added Aditi Tatkare, daughter of NCP leader and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare.
She also said that the woman has been told that kicking children is a punishable offence. "We have started counselling of the said woman. Anganwadi workers toil hard for lakhs of children in Maharashtra; it is unjust to burden them with allegations," added the Maharashtra Minister.
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