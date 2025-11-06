ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Congratulates Cricketer Smriti Mandhana For Creating History

Sangli: "Your daughter and all her colleagues have created history. Sanglikars and moreso, every Indian is proud of them," said Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Guardian Minister of Sangli district. He congratulated the parents of Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, who won their maiden World Cup. He went on to say, the joy after India's victory was the highest moment in his life.

India defeated South Africa in the final match of the Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2 and achieved a historic victory. After this victory, Patil went to the house of Mandhanas and specially congratulated her parents.

Expressing his feelings on this occasion, Patil said, "Their performance has been highly inspiring. Now every girl in the rural areas will try to emulate Mandhana and the other women players. These young girls will make every effort to fulfil their dreams and bring glory to this country." Sangli District Collector Ashok Kakade was also present on this occasion.