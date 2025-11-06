Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Congratulates Cricketer Smriti Mandhana For Creating History
Now every girl in the rural areas will try to emulate Mandhana and the other women players, the minister said
Sangli: "Your daughter and all her colleagues have created history. Sanglikars and moreso, every Indian is proud of them," said Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Guardian Minister of Sangli district. He congratulated the parents of Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, who won their maiden World Cup. He went on to say, the joy after India's victory was the highest moment in his life.
India defeated South Africa in the final match of the Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2 and achieved a historic victory. After this victory, Patil went to the house of Mandhanas and specially congratulated her parents.
Expressing his feelings on this occasion, Patil said, "Their performance has been highly inspiring. Now every girl in the rural areas will try to emulate Mandhana and the other women players. These young girls will make every effort to fulfil their dreams and bring glory to this country." Sangli District Collector Ashok Kakade was also present on this occasion.
The Indian women's team could not achieve this kind of success in the previous World Cup Cricket Tournament in 2005 and 2017. However, this time the women's team had the advantage of playing on domestic pitches. First, the Indian women's team defeated the seven-time world champions Australia in the semi-finals and defeated South Africa in the finals. This victory has engraved India's name on the World Cup.
Patil showered praises on Smriti Mandhana, saying she was the precious daughter of Sangli. He admired Smriti's contribution to the Indian team. Smriti's parents, father Srinivas and mother Smita, were present along with her brother, Shravan.
The Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, has already decided to felicitate Mandhana and two other players from the state - Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav - after the historic win by the Indian Women's Team.
