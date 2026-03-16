ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Alleges MIDC Staff Made Fake Letterheads To Procure Passes

Mumbai: Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Monday said a few Vidhan Bhavan staff had made fake letterheads of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), with names of officials and scanned signatures on it, to procure passes that were being sold for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

The revelation has caused a stir even as Samant informed the Legislative Council that a few employees of the MIDC were involved in the scam.



The Minister said the fake letterheads have the names and designations of approximately 50 individuals of MIDC. "Beneath the details, a forged signature of a Joint Chief Executive Officer has been affixed. It has come to light that the scanned signatures were subsequently used to procure entry passes for the Vidhan Bhavan (the State Legislature complex)," he alleged.

An inquiry into the issue was initiated by the Chief Minister's Office and it came to fore that similar fake letters had been created not only in the name of MIDC but also several other departments functioning from the Mantralaya (the State Secretariat).