Maharashtra Man Booked For Illegally Hunting, Selling Rare Fish

Officials said that a case had been registered against the accused, Sunil Vinod Satpute, under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The operation was led by Karveer Forest Range officers.

Following a tip-off, the forest officials raided the Friendship Fish Company store on Phulewadi Ring Road in Kolhapur and seized the rare shortfin devil ray fish, which was displayed at a shop for sale.

Kolhapur: The Maharashtra Forest Department has booked a man for illegally hunting and selling a rare and protected fish, Mobula kuhlii, in the Kolhapur area.

“On Wednesday, a video of the rare 130 kg fish surfaced on Instagram, showing it displayed at a shop for people to see before it was sold,” they said.

Based on the tipoff, a raid was conducted at the shop in Phulewadi with the participation of the forest rangers and all the employees of the Karveer Mandal Forest Area.

“During the raid, a dead (uncooked) fish was found stored for sale. Forest guard Karveer has registered a case, WL 04/2026. The suspect is a resident of Yedemachhindra in Walwa taluka of Sangli district,” said forest range officer Nandkumar Nalvade.

He said that the spine-tailed devil ray (shortfin devil ray Mobula kuhlii) is a critically endangered species and is protected by law. “Strict action will be taken against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act. Investigations are being conducted to get more information from the suspect Sunil Vinod Satpute, and we are questioning him,” Nalvade said.

A further probe into the case is underway under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests Kolhapur Dhairyasheel Patil and Assistant Conservator of Forests Vilas Kale.