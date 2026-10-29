ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Malegaon Municipal Commissioner, Two Others Held For Demanding Bribe From Building Contractor

Nashik : The Commissioner of Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) in Maharashtra's Nashik, due to retire in two days, was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe for clearing bills worth Rs 20 lakh of a building contractor.

Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav was arrested along with his personal assistant Nilesh Patil and accountant Harish Dimbar for demanding four per cent of the bill amount of Rs 20 lakh, which comes to Rs 80,000. The accused had demanded the bribe from a contractor who had executed two separate projects-cutting grass in municipal parks and repairing water pipelines—under Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

The contractor had filed a complaint with the Nashik unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Acting on this complaint, the ACB caught the three red-handed. They were taken to ACB’s Nashik office for further questioning.

"We received a complaint alleging that a bribe was demanded in exchange for clearing a contractor's bills. In this case, three individuals, including the Municipal Commissioner, have been arrested. A case has been registered against them under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Further investigation into the matter is underway', said Bharat Tangade, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In recent times, several high-ranking officials across various government departments in Nashik district have been caught for graft by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. However, the arrest of a senior official of the rank of Municipal Commissioner has sent shockwaves through administrative circles across the state.