ETV Bharat / state

Initial Results Indicate Mahayuti To Sweep Local Body Elections In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Counting for the local bodies, mainly 12 Zilla Parishads or District Councils and 125 Panchayat Samitis or Block Councils has begun in Maharashtra, as the results will be declared later on Monday.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), Maharashtra, there was a 68.28 percent voter turnout in these elections held on February 7, 2026. According to the SEC, Parbhani district had recorded the highest voter turnout at 74.89 percent, while Ratnagiri had the lowest at 55.79 percent. Voting took place on Saturday in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur districts to elect 731 members. A total of 2,624 candidates were in the fray.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in 10 of the 12 Zilla Parishads. These elections are important for both the NCP factions - NCP and NCP (Sharachdnra Pawar), after the death of Ajit Pawar, who was the president of NCP and was killed in an aircraft crash on January 28, 2026.