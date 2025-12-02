ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Counting Fixed For Dec 21 After EC Postpones Polls In Several Places

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court directed on Tuesday that counting of votes for Maharashtra's Municipal Council, Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections will be held on a single day on December 21, 2025. The order comes a day after the State Election Commission (SEC) postponed voting in several areas to December 20.

While counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, the Election Commission's decision to suspend polls in 24 local bodies and 154 wards meant voting would now be held in two phases, which could have led to two separate counting days (December 3 and December 21).

In the wake of the EC decision, the court stepped in to clear confusion and ordered a single day of counting to ensure uniformity and prevent any possible influence on the polls. The bench also said this would stop exit polls being run between the two phases.

After hearing arguments from the state EC and government representatives, the court permitted exit polls to be published within 30 minutes after polling ends on the final day, December 20. The model code of conduct will continue to remain in force until the revised polls are completed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised how the situation unfolded, calling it "unprecedented" and saying the procedure is "shocking". The CM said, "This is unprecedented; the way the entire polls and results are being held in our state. The court order is binding on all of us, but the procedure has been shocking."