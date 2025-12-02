Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Counting Fixed For Dec 21 After EC Postpones Polls In Several Places
After the State Election Commission moved polls in some places to December 20, the Nagpur bench set December 21 for counting across the state.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court directed on Tuesday that counting of votes for Maharashtra's Municipal Council, Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections will be held on a single day on December 21, 2025. The order comes a day after the State Election Commission (SEC) postponed voting in several areas to December 20.
While counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, the Election Commission's decision to suspend polls in 24 local bodies and 154 wards meant voting would now be held in two phases, which could have led to two separate counting days (December 3 and December 21).
In the wake of the EC decision, the court stepped in to clear confusion and ordered a single day of counting to ensure uniformity and prevent any possible influence on the polls. The bench also said this would stop exit polls being run between the two phases.
After hearing arguments from the state EC and government representatives, the court permitted exit polls to be published within 30 minutes after polling ends on the final day, December 20. The model code of conduct will continue to remain in force until the revised polls are completed.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised how the situation unfolded, calling it "unprecedented" and saying the procedure is "shocking". The CM said, "This is unprecedented; the way the entire polls and results are being held in our state. The court order is binding on all of us, but the procedure has been shocking."
Blaming failure of the system, he expressed displeasure over this bench ruling and said, "I have been watching the local body elections for the last 25-30 years. But this is the first time that the scheduled elections have been postponed and now there is postponement of results. Overall, this method does not seem appropriate. Of course, the result given by the bench has to be accepted and the Election Commission is also autonomous but this is a failure of the system. I strongly feel the EC needs to improve their processes."
Fadnavis, however, clarified that his dissatisfaction was not with the EC but rather its processes.
The HC bench said these steps have been taken to ensure prevention of wastage of resources and expenses. It noted the practical issues that come with staggered voting. With elections now taking place in 288 locations, authorities will face challenges such as safely storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), securing well-guarded rooms and making strong rooms available for longer periods. The bench has asked election officers and staff to carry out daily inspections of each strong room until December 21 to ensure security and accountability.
This stay order follows several petitions, including one from Warora where a BJP candidate challenged the State Election Commission's revised programme.
It is pertinent to mention that elections for the local bodies are being held in Maharashtra after nine years.
