Maharashtra Legislative Council Election 2026: All Nine Candidates To Be Elected Unopposed
The election to the nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be unopposed. Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray nominated Ambadas Danve from his party.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Mumbai: All speculation surrounding the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections finally came to an end on Thursday.
On the final day for filing nominations, a total of nine candidates entered the fray — eight from the Mahayuti and one from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With no additional nominatons being filed, all the nine candidates are set to be elected unopposed.
The BJP had taken the lead by announcing its list of five candidates two days ago; however, Shiv Sena and the NCP kept the suspense alive until the very last moment.
While the deadline for filing nominations was 3:00 PM, dramatic developments unfolded around 1:00 PM. Immediately upon joining Shiv Sena, Prahar leader Bachchu Kadu filed his nomination papers in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Simultaneously, senior leader Neelam Gorhe's candidature was also officially confirmed.
Eknath Shinde said, "The Prahar organisation will remain independent, but by aligning itself with Shiv Sena, its grassroots strength and political power will be united. Bachchu Kadu’s decision is welcome, as it is driven not merely by the pursuit of a nomination, but by a unity of ideology."
"We respect Neelam Gorhe's extensive experience and the firm stance she has consistently taken on women's issues within the Legislative Council. Placing our trust in her track record, she has been given another opportunity," Shinde said.
For the NCP, senior party leaders, accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, arrived at the Maharashtra Legislature to file the nomination papers for Zeeshan Siddique, thereby confirming his candidature. Zeeshan is the son of late Congress leader Baba Siddique.
After Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of Ambadas Danve, Congress leaders expressed their displeasure after the MVA. Leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) subsequently visited the Congress office in an effort to pacify them.
Following their meeting, the Congress party's opposition subsided. At 2:30 PM, Danve filed his nomination papers, accompanied by all the leaders of the MVA.
Who is in the fray?
Pramod Jathar: Pramod Jathar, the former MLA from Kankavli, has been given an opportunity to serve in the Legislative Council. He entered the Legislative Assembly in 2009 by defeating the Congress candidate Ravindra Phatak by a narrow margin of just 32 votes. In 2014, he was defeated by Nitesh Rane. His selection ensures that the Konkan region will once again have representation.
Madhavi Naik: Hailing from Thane, Naik is active in both BJP's state-level and local organisational structures. She is known for her participation in various agitations and for her aggressive advocacy of party policies.
Vivek Kolhe: A young leader from the influential Kolhe family—which holds significant sway in the cooperative sector of Ahilyanagar district. Despite his desire to contest the Legislative Assembly elections, he had stepped aside in deference to the party's decision. It is believed that he has now been given this opportunity in recognition of that very loyalty.
Sunil Karjatkar: Maharashtra BJP Vice President Sunil Karjatkar has been nominated in recognition of his organisational contributions. Having remained active within the party for a long period, he has worked diligently to strengthen the party's organisational structure.
Sanjay Bhende: Maharashtra BJP Vice President Sanjay Bhende is a leader with a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is known for his expertise in election management. He is a prominent OBC (Other Backward Classes) face for the party.
Pradnya Satav: Pradnya Satav, who recently switched her allegiance from the Congress party to the BJP, has also been granted a nomination. She is the wife of the late Congress leader, Rajiv Satav.
Zeeshan Siddique: He is the son of former Maharashtra minister late Baba Siddique. He had emerged victorious from the Bandra East constituency in 2019. Although he faced defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, the party has retained its faith in him.
Bachchu Kadu: The leader of the Prahar Sanghatana is recognised for his aggressive style of protest and his advocacy on behalf of farmers and persons with disabilities.
Neelam Gorhe: She is a veteran Shiv Sena leader. She is distinguished by her extensive experience in the Legislative Council, her tenure as Deputy Chairperson, and her leadership roles across various committees.