ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Legislative Council Election 2026: All Nine Candidates To Be Elected Unopposed

Mumbai: All speculation surrounding the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections finally came to an end on Thursday.

On the final day for filing nominations, a total of nine candidates entered the fray — eight from the Mahayuti and one from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With no additional nominatons being filed, all the nine candidates are set to be elected unopposed.

The BJP had taken the lead by announcing its list of five candidates two days ago; however, Shiv Sena and the NCP kept the suspense alive until the very last moment.

While the deadline for filing nominations was 3:00 PM, dramatic developments unfolded around 1:00 PM. Immediately upon joining Shiv Sena, Prahar leader Bachchu Kadu filed his nomination papers in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Simultaneously, senior leader Neelam Gorhe's candidature was also officially confirmed.

Eknath Shinde said, "The Prahar organisation will remain independent, but by aligning itself with Shiv Sena, its grassroots strength and political power will be united. Bachchu Kadu’s decision is welcome, as it is driven not merely by the pursuit of a nomination, but by a unity of ideology."

"We respect Neelam Gorhe's extensive experience and the firm stance she has consistently taken on women's issues within the Legislative Council. Placing our trust in her track record, she has been given another opportunity," Shinde said.

For the NCP, senior party leaders, accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, arrived at the Maharashtra Legislature to file the nomination papers for Zeeshan Siddique, thereby confirming his candidature. Zeeshan is the son of late Congress leader Baba Siddique.

After Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the candidature of Ambadas Danve, Congress leaders expressed their displeasure after the MVA. Leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) subsequently visited the Congress office in an effort to pacify them.

Following their meeting, the Congress party's opposition subsided. At 2:30 PM, Danve filed his nomination papers, accompanied by all the leaders of the MVA.

Who is in the fray?