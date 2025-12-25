'I Will Become Collector At 21': Kolhapur School Teacher Pushes Students To Dream Big
Two of nine students of a Zilla Parishad have written their dream of becoming an IAS officer on the wall of their homes.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST
By Mahesh Kamble
Kolhapur: The Shahuwadi tehsil in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district is a remote place which is surrounded by valleys. There are hardly 35 houses in the village, and they are far away from each other. The village population is between 150-200. The villagers do farming and odd jobs to earn a livelihood.
In this remote village located off the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri road, Sandeep Patil, a teacher in the Vidya Mandir school at Chalandwadi, decided that he would ensure that his students would dream big. Such an atmosphere has been created in the school that the teachers want the nine students studying to become Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) right from class 1.
Taking inspiration, two of the nine students from the school have written on the walls of houses - "I will become a Collector (IAS officer) at the age of 21'. The students of the two-room school excel in different exams at the state and national levels.
Sandeep, who has experience of 19 years, decided that he would come to this school and drive the change. Patil told ETV Bharat, "Initially, I worked for four years at a school in Palghar, which was then in undivided Thane district. Then I worked in Shirol tehsil for 13 years. For the last two and a half years, I am teaching in this school. I myself decided to come to this remote place so that the students could get quality education."
Patil got himself transferred to the school in Shahuwadi tehsil with the sole aim that the students should excel in competitive exams. "And I started preparing students from class 1 for the competitive exams. I ensured that the students appear for 8-10 such exams, and they are showing a good performance."
To prove his point, Patil gave an example of a class 3 student who ranked 7th in Maharashtra in an exam conducted by Manthan. He said the students ranked second in the Kolhapur district in the same exam.
Patil said that he has been supported by his wife Shruti in his endeavour. "We take classes for the Japanese language where students learn from a teacher from Japan. I want my students to become global. All the students have been learning Japanese for the last year and now speak fluently," he added.
Patil said he took several other initiatives. "I am also teaching them to dream big... to become an IAS officer. Kolhapur Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karthikeyan S and Kolhapur District Collector Amol Yedge have visited the school. A lot of social organisations help our schools, and this gives me motivation," he added.
Thanks to the help, the school has a digital classroom, an LED screen and internet facility. Malavika Vadiya, who hails from Pune but resides in Japan, visited the school two years ago and was impressed with the students. Vaidya takes the Japanese language class of the school students on Sunday from Japan.
A student, Riddhi Chande, recalled, "When I was in first standard, the Kolhapur District Collector had come for a programme, and I innocently asked why a policeman opened the door of your car."
"I understood that the District Collector was a big person, and I also want to become a District Collector. I am preparing in that direction," she quipped.
Another student, Tanmay Krushna Pawar, said, "My mother is a housewife, and my father works in a resort. My aim is to become a Collector (IAS officer)."
The parents of Riddhi and Tanmay have thanked Sandeep Patil for the initiatives he has taken. Riddhi's mother, Sandhya Chande, said, "My daughter is studying in class 3 and aims to become a Collector. She likes studying, and as soon as she wakes up, she takes up studies. We were not aware of competitive exams, but Sandeep Sir made us aware. After she excelled in one competitive exam, she was felicitated at Ichalkaranji, and we were very happy."
Tanmay's mother, Kavita Krushan Pawar, echoed similar views. Kavita said, "It is the dream of my son to become a Collector. I studied only till class 10, and my husband till class 6. Tanmay wakes up at 4 AM and studies till 6.30 AM. Then he attends school and plays in the evening. Sandeep Sir has helped us a lot. In future too, we will support Tanmay".
The school also found Samaritans in the form of Ramesh Pawar and Ishani Kore, daughter of MLA Dr Vinay Kore. Pawar, who is based in the United States, helps with funds, while Ishani Kore has provided students with tabs.
The other Samaritans include Siddesh Lokare, Wave Foundation, Manoranjan Mitra Mandal, Ichalkaranji, Phoenix Computers, Mohan Kolte and Jaya Samant, wife of Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.
Patil said his seniors Dr Vishwas Sutar and Vinayak Gadre, encourage and support him. He exuded confidence that he would be successful in his mission and that the students would become IAS officers.
