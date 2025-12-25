ETV Bharat / state

'I Will Become Collector At 21': Kolhapur School Teacher Pushes Students To Dream Big

By Mahesh Kamble

Kolhapur: The Shahuwadi tehsil in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district is a remote place which is surrounded by valleys. There are hardly 35 houses in the village, and they are far away from each other. The village population is between 150-200. The villagers do farming and odd jobs to earn a livelihood.

In this remote village located off the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri road, Sandeep Patil, a teacher in the Vidya Mandir school at Chalandwadi, decided that he would ensure that his students would dream big. Such an atmosphere has been created in the school that the teachers want the nine students studying to become Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) right from class 1.

A view of the Zilla Parishad school in Kolhapur (ETV Bharat)

Taking inspiration, two of the nine students from the school have written on the walls of houses - "I will become a Collector (IAS officer) at the age of 21'. The students of the two-room school excel in different exams at the state and national levels.

Sandeep, who has experience of 19 years, decided that he would come to this school and drive the change. Patil told ETV Bharat, "Initially, I worked for four years at a school in Palghar, which was then in undivided Thane district. Then I worked in Shirol tehsil for 13 years. For the last two and a half years, I am teaching in this school. I myself decided to come to this remote place so that the students could get quality education."

Students studying in Zilla Parishad school in Kolhapur (ETV Bharat)

Patil got himself transferred to the school in Shahuwadi tehsil with the sole aim that the students should excel in competitive exams. "And I started preparing students from class 1 for the competitive exams. I ensured that the students appear for 8-10 such exams, and they are showing a good performance."

To prove his point, Patil gave an example of a class 3 student who ranked 7th in Maharashtra in an exam conducted by Manthan. He said the students ranked second in the Kolhapur district in the same exam.