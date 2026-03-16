ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | 'Kirtankar' Held for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minor For 5 Years

Ahilyanagar: Yashwant Eknath Thorat, also known as Annasaheb Gunjal (Maharaj), the president of Shri Durgadevi Warkari Education Institute and a kirtankar, has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor for nearly five years by threatening and intimidating her.

According to the complaint, the accused not only sexually abused the girl multiple times but also subjected her to brutal physical torture. It has been alleged that he burned the minor with a heated iron tong and assaulted her mercilessly.

The victim was studying in Class 8 when the abuse reportedly began. The accused lived in the same neighbourhood, and the two families had close relations. The victim's brother was also working as a secretary at the accused's Warkari education institute, which the accused allegedly exploited to gain the family's trust.

Police said the accused began targeting the girl in 2021. Whenever the victim was alone at home or when no one was present at the accused’s house, he allegedly forced himself on her repeatedly. When the girl tried to resist, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

According to the complaint, the accused told her that he had already committed "two half murders" and warned that he would kill her parents and brother if she revealed the abuse to anyone. Fearing for her family's safety, the victim remained silent and endured the abuse for several years.