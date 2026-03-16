Maharashtra | 'Kirtankar' Held for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minor For 5 Years
According to the complaint, the accused not only sexually abused the girl multiple times but also subjected her to brutal physical torture.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: Yashwant Eknath Thorat, also known as Annasaheb Gunjal (Maharaj), the president of Shri Durgadevi Warkari Education Institute and a kirtankar, has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old minor for nearly five years by threatening and intimidating her.
According to the complaint, the accused not only sexually abused the girl multiple times but also subjected her to brutal physical torture. It has been alleged that he burned the minor with a heated iron tong and assaulted her mercilessly.
The victim was studying in Class 8 when the abuse reportedly began. The accused lived in the same neighbourhood, and the two families had close relations. The victim's brother was also working as a secretary at the accused's Warkari education institute, which the accused allegedly exploited to gain the family's trust.
Police said the accused began targeting the girl in 2021. Whenever the victim was alone at home or when no one was present at the accused’s house, he allegedly forced himself on her repeatedly. When the girl tried to resist, he allegedly threatened to kill her.
According to the complaint, the accused told her that he had already committed "two half murders" and warned that he would kill her parents and brother if she revealed the abuse to anyone. Fearing for her family's safety, the victim remained silent and endured the abuse for several years.
On March 10, 2026, the accused reportedly called the victim and asked her to come to his house. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to kill her family. Frightened, the girl went to his house, where he allegedly took her to a computer room and beat her severely with a bamboo stick and slapped her repeatedly.
On March 14, when the victim's brother returned home and noticed her serious condition, he spoke to her, and in the presence of her cousins, the victim revealed the alleged abuse she had been suffering for the past five years. The victim's brother then approached the Parner Police Station and lodged a complaint.
Based on the complaint, Parner police registered a case against Yashwant Eknath Thorat under Crime No. 174/2026 under Sections 64(2)(m), 65(1), 74, 118(1), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Further investigation into the case is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Ranjit Marang. The incident has triggered outrage across Ahilyanagar district, with villagers demanding the strictest possible action against the accused, whom they called a "fraudulent godman".
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