Maharashtra Kidney Racket Probe: Cops Dispatched To Multiple States

Chandrapur: The Maharashtra Police has launched a massive nationwide operation to neutralise a "well-oiled" kidney transplant syndicate, dispatching teams to multiple states following the exposure of a racket that preyed on debt-ridden farmers.

Chandrapur's Superintendent of Police, Sudarshan Mummaka, told reporters that the investigation has moved far beyond local boundaries and analysis of mobile records and technical data has mapped a complex web of cooperation between agents, donors, and specialised medical professionals.

"Technical data confirms that this is not a localised crime," Mummaka said, adding that "it is a sophisticated, pan-India network involving professionals across several states who have turned human organ transplants into a commercial enterprise."

Police teams have been sent to Delhi and Tamil Nadu, where doctors have been found involved in the transplant racket, he said. The police are now scrutinising bank accounts and digital footprints to identify other medical facilities that may have served as "safe houses" for these illegal surgeries.

The case came to light after Roshan Kude, a farmer from Chandrapur, filed a complaint against local moneylenders alleging that he had borrowed Rs 1 lakh, but exorbitant interest rates saw his debt rise to a staggering Rs 74 lakh.

Desperate to repay the loan, Kude contacted a "Kidney Donor Community" page on social media and was eventually sent to Cambodia to sell his kidney. "The investigation into the moneylenders led us to a fake doctor in Solapur named Krishna, who acted as an agent," Mummaka said.

"Krishna, himself a former victim of the racket, allegedly facilitated the organ removal of 10 to 12 people in Cambodia for commission."

The investigation into the illegal money-lending unravelled a massive, pan-India kidney transplant racket involving high-profile doctors, international links to Cambodia, and a network of hospitals charging up to Rs 80 lakh per surgery, the police said.