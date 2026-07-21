ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Cops Conduct Major Op In MP To Crackdown On Illegal Arms Network; Pistols, Ammo, 32 Vehicles Seized

The operation was carried out in Par-Umarti village in Varla taluka of Madhya Pradesh under the direct guidance of senior police officials and was led by Jalgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Nakhate ( ETV Bharat )

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon Police conducted a massive cross-border combing and search operation in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday, targeting absconding accused and suspected networks involved in illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking.

The operation was carried out in Par-Umarti village in Varla taluka of Madhya Pradesh under the direct guidance of senior police officials and was led by Jalgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Nakhate. The covert operation commenced around 2 AM, with all teams returning to Chopda after completing the search.

Over 400 police personnel from Jalgaon, Nashik and Dhule districts participated in the special operation. The deployment included eight Police Inspectors, 35 subordinate officers and around 240 police personnel from Jalgaon district. Around 20 government vehicles were mobilised for the operation.

After the police teams moved into the area around 1 AM, an extensive combing and search operation was conducted in Par-Umarti between 4 AM and 8 AM.

During the operation, 45 suspected houses were searched, while 20 suspects were subjected to intensive questioning. A total of 12 suspects were detained for further interrogation.

During searches in the jurisdiction of Chopda Rural Police Station, police seized two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from two suspects.