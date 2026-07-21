Maharashtra: Cops Conduct Major Op In MP To Crackdown On Illegal Arms Network; Pistols, Ammo, 32 Vehicles Seized
The operation was carried out in Par-Umarti village in Varla taluka of Madhya Pradesh under the direct guidance led by Jalgaon ASP Ashok Nakhate.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Jalgaon: The Jalgaon Police conducted a massive cross-border combing and search operation in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday, targeting absconding accused and suspected networks involved in illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking.
The operation was carried out in Par-Umarti village in Varla taluka of Madhya Pradesh under the direct guidance of senior police officials and was led by Jalgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Nakhate. The covert operation commenced around 2 AM, with all teams returning to Chopda after completing the search.
Over 400 police personnel from Jalgaon, Nashik and Dhule districts participated in the special operation. The deployment included eight Police Inspectors, 35 subordinate officers and around 240 police personnel from Jalgaon district. Around 20 government vehicles were mobilised for the operation.
After the police teams moved into the area around 1 AM, an extensive combing and search operation was conducted in Par-Umarti between 4 AM and 8 AM.
During the operation, 45 suspected houses were searched, while 20 suspects were subjected to intensive questioning. A total of 12 suspects were detained for further interrogation.
During searches in the jurisdiction of Chopda Rural Police Station, police seized two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from two suspects.
The police also recovered a large quantity of raw materials, various moulds and equipment allegedly used in the manufacture of country-made pistols from the Par-Umarti area. The recovery has strengthened suspicions regarding the presence of an active illegal arms manufacturing network in the region.
In another significant development, police seized 32 motorcycles bearing Maharashtra registration plates. Investigators are examining their ownership and whether any of the vehicles were used in criminal activities.
The operation was conducted as part of efforts to trace absconding and suspected accused linked to cases registered at Chopda City Police Station (Crime No. 103/2016), Chopda Rural Police Station (Crime No. 22/2025) and Pawarwadi Police Station in Nashik district under the Arms Act.
The large-scale cross-border operation by the Jalgaon Police is being viewed as a significant crackdown on illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking. Police are continuing to interrogate the detained suspects and are investigating their possible links to a wider network. Officials believe the questioning and evidence gathered during the operation could lead to the uncovering of a larger arms manufacturing and trafficking racket.
"The operation was aimed at tracing absconding accused and dismantling the illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking network operating in the area. We are interrogating the detained suspects and further investigation could reveal the involvement of more people in the racket," said Jalgaon ASP Ashok Nakhate.
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