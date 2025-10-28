ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Inks 15 MoUs Worth Rs 56,000 Crore In Maritime Sector

Mumbai: Maharashtra has signed 15 agreements totalling an investment of Rs 56,000 crore in maritime projects. The memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed on the sidelines of the India Maritime Week 2025 cover a spectrum of aspects, including port and ancillary activity expansion, developing shipyards, and technology.

These agreements will strengthen the state's blue economy, increase GDP by 2 to 3% and create more than one lakh jobs. In addition, carbon emissions will be reduced by 25%. As a result, Maharashtra will become the leader in the country's maritime trade, state ports and fisheries minister Nitesh Rane said.

"Currently, 95% of the country's trade is transported by sea and ports in Maharashtra (Mumbai Port Trust and Jawaharlal Nehru Port) account for 30% of this. Projects like Vadhan Port will increase Maharashtra's container handling capacity by 20%, facilitate exports and imports, and reduce logistics costs for cities like Mumbai by 15 to 20%. The three agreements with IIT Mumbai (ship design research, training and skill development) will provide long-term benefits. About 50,000 new jobs will be created under this, of which 40% will be skilled labour," he added.

Elaborating on the carbon emission aspect, he said, "The agreement with Echandia Marine AB will develop a marine battery energy system for tug boats, which will reduce carbon emissions by 30%. The agreement with Candela Technology AB (Sweden) is for the construction of passenger ships. This will start a water taxi service between the Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai Airport, reducing the burden on road traffic and pollution. The agreement with Mumbai Port Authority will strengthen water transport in the metropolis, which will benefit marine biodiversity."

The Union government is aiming to sign investment agreements of Rs 10 lakh crore in the event that was inaugurated on Monday.

"Cumulatively, the investment envisaged (in the MoUs signed by Maharashtra) is Rs 56,000 crore. I am sure that with all the MoUs, we will actually move forward towards achieving our goal of making Maharashtra a maritime superpower of India," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the event, listing out salient features of the major agreements.