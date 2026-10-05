ETV Bharat / state

Tackling Drought: Minimum 10 Pc Water Cut In Maharashtra Urban, Rural Local Bodies From October 16

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday said it will impose a minimum 10 per cent water cut in all urban and rural local bodies from October 16 amid a deficient monsoon. State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said his department had undertaken detailed dam-wise and use-wise planning of available water stocks up to August 31, 2027, keeping in mind the impact of El Nino and the possibility of a drought-like situation.

"Drinking water will be given the highest priority. All municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats have been directed to implement a 10 per cent water cut from October 16," Mahajan said in a statement.

The government has also directed local bodies to undertake special drives to prevent water leakage and operate sewage treatment plants at full capacity. Treated wastewater will be used for activities such as gardening, construction and washing, it said. Industries have been directed to reuse or recycle at least 30 per cent of the water used by them, according to the statement.

"A 10 per cent additional emergency buffer stock would be maintained in each dam. Water required for drinking purposes will be reserved up to August 31, 2027, after accounting for evaporation, silt and unauthorised extraction. Water will be released for irrigation only after meeting drinking water, livestock and fodder requirements," Mahajan said.

Mahajan appealed to citizens and government agencies to use water judiciously. The Water Resources, Revenue, Agriculture, Industries and Urban Development departments are working in coordination to deal with the situation, he added.