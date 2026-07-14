Maharashtra: Husband Murders Wife On Expressway, Drives Around With Body And Scared Children Before Surrendering
The husband hit the wife with an iron rod, before choking her to death, as he had "begun to suspect his wife's character".
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST|
Updated : July 14, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Washim: A man who murdered his his wife early morning on Tuesday, drove around with her body for a few hours on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway that connects Mumbai and Nagpur, before voluntarily surrendering at the Karanja City Police Station and confessing to his crime. While the police have arrested the accused and are further investigating this case, the news has left people in the neighbourhood shocked.
According to the police, Salman Khan alias Mohammad Khan (30), a resident of Kalvardha in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, had set out on a road trip with his wife, Haseen Bano (28), and their three young children. Around midnight, an argument broke out between the couple while they were in the Karanja Lad area along the Samruddhi Mahamarg.
Police further said that the argument between the couple escalated; and it is suspected that Salman struck his wife on the head with an iron rod. They said the accused had kept the rod in his car, and are investigating whether Salman struck Haseen Bano in the heat of the moment, or it was a case of premeditated murder.
Preliminary information suggests that after hitting her with the iron rod, Salman strangled Haseen Bano to death. The accused told the police that after the murder, he kept on driving around the Karanja Lad area on Samruddhi Mahamarg for several hours with his wife's body inside the car. Their three minor children were witness to this entire horrifying episode, as they sat inside numbed with fear.
Eventually, in the early hours of the morning, he drove straight to the Karanja City Police Station and gave himself up to the police. The police conducted a panchnama and inspected the vehicle in which they discovered the woman's body.
Police Probe
The body was sent to the Sub-District Hospital in Karanja for a post-mortem examination. During preliminary questioning, the accused stated that he committed the murder as he had become suspicious of his wife's character. However, police said Salman changed his statement repeatedly during his interrogation, and that they are investigating other angles, including pre-meditated murder, as well.
A forensics team has inspected the car and collected blood samples, fingerprints, and other scientific evidence related to the incident. The Karanja City Police are investigating whether anyone else was involved in the incident, and trying to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder.
Police said they will reveal details only after they receive the post-mortem and forensic analysis reports.