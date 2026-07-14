ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Husband Murders Wife On Expressway, Drives Around With Body And Scared Children Before Surrendering

A man murdered his his wife on Samruddhi Mahamarg and drove around with her body for a few hours before he surrendered to Karanja police ( ETV Bharat )

Washim: A man who murdered his his wife early morning on Tuesday, drove around with her body for a few hours on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway that connects Mumbai and Nagpur, before voluntarily surrendering at the Karanja City Police Station and confessing to his crime. While the police have arrested the accused and are further investigating this case, the news has left people in the neighbourhood shocked.

According to the police, Salman Khan alias Mohammad Khan (30), a resident of Kalvardha in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, had set out on a road trip with his wife, Haseen Bano (28), and their three young children. Around midnight, an argument broke out between the couple while they were in the Karanja Lad area along the ​​Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Police further said that the argument between the couple escalated; and it is suspected that Salman struck his wife on the head with an iron rod. They said the accused had kept the rod in his car, and are investigating whether Salman struck Haseen Bano in the heat of the moment, or it was a case of premeditated murder.

Preliminary information suggests that after hitting her with the iron rod, Salman strangled Haseen Bano to death. The accused told the police that after the murder, he kept on driving around the Karanja Lad area on Samruddhi Mahamarg for several hours with his wife's body inside the car. Their three minor children were witness to this entire horrifying episode, as they sat inside numbed with fear.

Eventually, in the early hours of the morning, he drove straight to the Karanja City Police Station and gave himself up to the police. The police conducted a panchnama and inspected the vehicle in which they discovered the woman's body.